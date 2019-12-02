You are here

Saudi Tadawul to limit Aramco index weighting with cap

The Aramco IPO is seen as a test for the Saudi exchange, where the largest listing so far has been worth $6 billion. (Reuters)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

  • State-owned oil firm Aramco is expected to list 1.5 percent of its shares this month
  • Institutional bids during the first 15 days of the bookbuilding period amounted to SR144.16 billion
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul has introduced an equity index cap of 15 percent which is set to address concerns over the weighting oil giant Saudi Aramco will have when it lists on the exchange.
State-owned oil firm Aramco is expected to list 1.5 percent of its shares this month in a deal which could raise more than $25 billion and top the record initial public offering (IPO) of Chinese retailer Alibaba on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
Samba Capital, NCB Capital and HSBC Saudi Arabia, the joint financial advisors and joint global coordinators for Saudi Aramco’s initial offering, said on Monday that institutional bids during the first 15 days of the bookbuilding period amounted to SR144.16 billion, with 4.551 billion shares subscribed for.
The institutional bookbuilding period continues until December 4, 2019.
The Aramco IPO is seen as a test for the Saudi exchange, where the largest listing so far has been worth $6 billion.
“Any constituent whose index weight reaches or exceeds the threshold will be capped in accordance with the set limit,” Tadawul said in a statement on Monday.
The move is part of a broader update of Tadawul’s index methodology, including a revision of the free float shares calculation methodology for shares owned by government entities.
The new measures will “ensure more balanced indices, which will accurately represent the movement of the market, enhance disclosures and transparency and minimize securities’ dominance,” Tadawul’s CEO Khalid Al-Hussan said in a statement.
Tadawul also said it has applied a new “Fast Entry” rule allowing shares of IPOs to be included in the all-share equity index at the close of the fifth trading day.
The updates will be effective by the end of the year.

Topics: Aramco equiities IPO Saudi Tadawul Saudi Arabia

Business & Economy
Retail investors snap up $10 billion Aramco shares

Lufthansa: German airline not open to Qatar investment

Updated 19 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Lufthansa: German airline not open to Qatar investment

  • The Gulf carrier has been seeking to boost collaborations
  • ‘We did not have Lufthansa privatized in Germany to have it nationalized in Qatar’
Updated 19 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

FRANKFURT: Lufthansa responded coldly on Monday to a report that rival Qatar Airways was interested in taking a stake in or collaborating with the German airline.
The Gulf carrier, which holds minority stakes in airlines including IAG, Cathay Pacific, and China Southern Airlines, has been seeking to boost collaborations.
Its chief executive Akbar Al-Baker was quoted by German news agency dpa on Sunday as saying he was interested in investing in Lufthansa to seize business opportunities in Europe’s biggest economy.
“We did not have Lufthansa privatized in Germany to have it nationalized in Qatar,” a Lufthansa spokesman said.
Initially, Qatar Airways would also look into a partnership with Lufthansa to ramp up air transport services and tourism in Germany, Al-Baker told dpa in Doha on the sidelines of a visit of the premier of regional state Lower Saxony to Qatar.
State-owned Qatar Airways declined to comment.
Lufthansa needs to limit ownership by shareholders from non-European Union member states to 49 percent to preserve its aviation licenses.
Its CEO Carsten Spohr has repeatedly criticized Gulf rivals such as Qatar, Emirates and Etihad Airways of receiving what he describes as unfair state subsidies.
Dpa also quoted the Qatar Airways CEO as saying the carrier’s membership of the Oneworld airline alliance would not stand in the way of a pact with Lufthansa, which is part of rival Star Alliance.
“We have said several time that we will leave OneWorld,” he told dpa.
Al-Baker said in October that while considering a withdrawal a final decision had not been made.
He also said then his airline would consider lifting its 10 percent stake in Chilean carrier LATAM Airlines Group SA if the opportunity came up.
Last month Qatar signed a codeshare agreement with top Indian airline IndiGo, winning more access to the fast-growing Indian market.

Topics: aviation Lufthansa Germany Qatar Qatar Airways

