Saudi Arabia's Al-Jubeir meets Japanese defense minister during visit

Al-Jubeir reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries. (SPA)
  • Al-Jubeir reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries
TOKYO: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met with the Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono on Monday during his trip to Japan.

Al-Jubeir also met with member of the Council of Counselors Masahisa Sato and member of the House of Councilors Professor Hirotaka Takenaka of the National Institute for Policies Study.

During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries, the latest regional as well as international developments and other issues of mutual interest.

Insomnia Gaming Festival wraps up in Riyadh

  • The event attracted a large audience, entertained by theater performances presented by American DJ Hero Best and free dance shows
  • The final day of the festival witnessed the grand finale of Tekken, where Saudi world champion Sari Al-Jafri won the first place prize
RIYADH: The four-day Insomnia Gaming Festival, the UK’s premier gaming industry event — held as part of the Riyadh Season at Riyadh Front — concluded on Saturday.

The event attracted a large audience, entertained by theater performances presented by American DJ Hero Best and free dance shows.

The final day of the festival witnessed the grand finale of “Tekken,” where Saudi world champion Sari Al-Jafri won the first place prize.

Gaming fans also enjoyed the tournament finals of “Dota”, “Rainbow 6”, “Counter Strike” and, in the individual category, “Fortnite”, “Overwatch”, “FIFA”, “Mortal Kombat” and “Apex Legends.”

Insomnia Saudi Arabia is the largest e-gaming festival in the Middle East, taking visitors on an unforgettable journey of excitement and fun, thanks to the best and latest games.

The event includes competitive tournaments, the latest virtual reality technologies and games, in addition to international guests, bands, mobile games, board games, retro games, cosplay costumes and many other events and prizes.

The festival was accompanied by a 9,500 square meter exhibition with the participation of companies such as Microsoft, PUBG, Sony, EPIC GAMES — producers of “Fortnite” — Ubisoft, Blizzard, Blehira, Gamers Half, Multi Creators, Lenovo, Samsung and GamersDZ. 

Saudi youth had a strong presence during the exhibition, selling games developed and manufactured by them.

The Riyadh Season kicked off on Oct. 11 and runs until the end of January 2020, with various events aimed at all segments of society.

