You are here

  • Home
  • Trump to restore tariffs on Brazil, Argentina

Trump to restore tariffs on Brazil, Argentina

US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Trump to restore tariffs on Brazil, Argentina

  • Emerging market stocks and the highly sensitive Mexican peso slid to session lows following President Donald Trump’s vow
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would immediately restore tariffs on US steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, prompting at least one counterpart to vow talks with the Republican president.

Emerging market stocks and the highly sensitive Mexican peso slid to session lows following Trump’s vow, which came in an early morning post on Twitter that gave no other details on the planned trade action.

“Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies, which is not good for our farmers. Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the US from those countries,” Trump wrote.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, an avowed Trump fan who has actively sought closer US ties, said he could speak directly with the American leader and that he would also discuss Trump’s declaration with Brazil’s economy minister.

Trump on Monday also urged the Federal Reserve to prevent countries from gaining an economic advantage by devaluing their currencies.

“The Federal Reserve should likewise act so that countries, of which there are many, no longer take advantage of our strong dollar,” Trump tweeted. “Lower Rates & Loosen — Fed!”

Trump has repeatedly urged the US central bank to lower rates to below zero, arguing that negative rates in Europe and elsewhere give those countries a competitive advantage.

However, Fed policymakers have been reluctant to take the unorthodox policy steps tried by other global central banks. The US central bank’s policymaking committee holds its next meeting on Dec 10-11.

Topics: US tariffs Brazil Argentina Donald Trump

Related

Business & Economy
US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs
Business & Economy
Trump pushes back on reports US will remove China tariffs

Delivery platforms boost restaurant profits in Europe

Updated 20 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Delivery platforms boost restaurant profits in Europe

  • We are in front of a big business opportunity, says Uber Eats’ European head
Updated 20 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Food delivery platforms are helping independent and chain restaurants in London, Paris, Madrid and Warsaw serve more meals every week, boosting the sector’s revenue and profit, according to a Deloitte report commissioned by Uber Eats.

Food delivery has grown rapidly across Europe, initially driven by companies such as Just Eat and Takeaway.com that offered marketplaces for restaurants that had their own delivery services.

Uber Eats, a unit of the ride-hailing service, Britain’s Deliveroo and Spain’s Glovo expanded the market by supplying their own delivery to both independent and chain restaurants.

The share of restaurants that reported an overall increase in sales after joining the Uber Eats was 69 percent in London, 74 percent in Paris, 67 percent in Warsaw and 59 percent in Madrid, according to the report.

Uber Eats’ European head Stephane Ficaja said the survey was commissioned to gauge the impact the company was having on the 60,000 restaurants that had joined its platform in 250 cities across Europe in little over three years.

“We were hoping to see top line and bottom line growth, that means that restaurants generate not only more revenue thanks to food delivery but also more profit,” he said in an interview.

The growth was seen by small independents and big chains, which were able to compete on a level playing field on the platform, he said.

The biggest number of extra meals delivered as a result of third-party platforms was seen in London, where 606,000 servings were made by chain restaurants and 305,000 through independents weekly, resulting in a £323 million ($414 million) increase in annual revenue and £189 million of extra profit a year, it said.

A 4.7 percent rise in meals served was seen in Paris, while there was a 1.5 percent increase across the board in Madrid and a 1.9 percent rise in Warsaw, the survey found.

The food delivery sector has already started to consolidate, and two Netherlands-based companies — Just Eat and Prosus — are competing to buy Britain’s Just Eat.

Uber Eats, like its parent, is loss making. Its revenue increased by 64 percent to $645 million in the third quarter but its loss on the adjusted earnings level widened by 67 percent to $316 million.

“We are still in front of a big business opportunity. We still have a lot of markets where delivery is not mature where we need to invest,” Ficaja said.

Topics: Uber Europe Uber Eats

Related

Corporate News
Uber Eats expands delivery network to Eastern Province
Corporate News
Uber Eats gets new general manager in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Trump to restore tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
Saudi Arabia's Al-Jubeir meets Japanese defense minister during visit
Top rebel leader says more time needed for Sudan peace deal
Delivery platforms boost restaurant profits in Europe
Trump campaign won’t allow Bloomberg reporters at events

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.