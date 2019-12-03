You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Hajj minister signs agreements for 2020 Hajj season

Saudi Hajj minister signs agreements for 2020 Hajj season

Saudi minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten signs agreement with Moroccan Islamic Affairs Minister Ahmed Tawfik. (Supplied)
Updated 03 December 2019
Arab News

Saudi Hajj minister signs agreements for 2020 Hajj season

  • These agreements pertained to the arrival of pilgrims coming from the aforementioned countries
Updated 03 December 2019
Arab News

MAKKAH: The minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten, recently signed several agreements in meetings with the head of the Iraqi Hajj mission, Sheikh Khalid Al-Attiyah, the Moroccan minister of Islamic affairs, Ahmed Tawfik, and the Indian minister of minority affairs, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

The agreements came within the framework of early preparations for the Hajj season this year, with the meetings conducted in the presence of Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, the Saudi deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah.

These agreements pertained to the arrival of pilgrims coming from the aforementioned countries, to provide all requirements for people to perform their rituals.

In a statement, the minister of Hajj and Umrah stated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were keen to ensure the safety of pilgrims in the Kingdom until their departure.

Topics: hajj Minister Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Banten

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Hajj Ministry launches first ‘Mashair’ series

Muslim World League chief: Dialogue key to tackling Islamophobia

Updated 03 December 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem

Muslim World League chief: Dialogue key to tackling Islamophobia

  • Some far-right people are against Islam “because of what they’ve heard or seen”
Updated 03 December 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: On the first day of the Saudi Media Forum in Riyadh, the secretary-general of the Muslim World League on Monday stressed the importance of dialogue in tackling Islamophobia.

“There are many different far rights. Many of them have it implanted that they just hate Muslims without a reason. It may be difficult, but discussion is key and has fruitful outcomes,” said Sheikh Mohammed Al-Issa.

“As Muslims and Islamic organizations, we must clarify the true picture of Islam and Muslims.”

He said negative campaigns against Islam are being led by the far right. “We had sessions with people who hated Islam, but now we call them good friends after our transparency and discussions with them. Therefore, discussion is pertinent,” Al-Issa said.

Some far-right people are against Islam “because of what they’ve heard or seen,” he added. “These people are much easier to have a discussion with (than those who do not have a reason for their prejudice). They’re found in a lot of European countries.”

Other far-right people “respect Muslims and live with them, but worry about the outcomes” of immigration and demographic changes, Al-Issa said.

One issue that has led to difficulties in terms of coexistence is that some Islamic laws are not applicable in non-Muslim countries, he added.

“We urge everyone who lives in a country to respect its laws, culture and constitution,” said Al-Issa, adding that “the media plays an important role” in promoting Islamophobia, as do movies. He said the answer is to raise awareness.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) Islamophobia Mohammed Al-Issa Saudi Media Forum

Related

Saudi Arabia
MWL chief receives World's Religions Peace Award
Saudi Arabia
Respect for other religions is vital for peaceful coexistence: MWL chief

Latest updates

New US law, violence will harm Hong Kong economy: Carrie Lam
Mervat Nasser’s ‘New Hermopolis’ explores ancient city’s legacy and future
Japanese man arrested for ‘making 24,000 complaint calls’
Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib begins defense in graft trial
Powerful typhoon rips off roofs, floods parts of Philippines

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.