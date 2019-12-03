King Salman receives speaker of Libyan House of Representatives

Aquila Saleh Issa, speaker of Libyan House of Representatives, on Monday called on King Salman in Riyadh.
During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries and prospects of bilateral cooperation, especially between the Saudi Shoura Council and its Libyan counterpart. Issa also held a separate meeting with Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh, who commended deep-rooted ties between Saudi Arabia and Libya. Al-Asheikh expressed hope that this visit will contribute to the development of relations between the two countries and particularly between the Saudi Shoura Council and the Libyan House of Representatives.
They also discussed activating the role of parliamentary friendship committees in the two councils.