Dr. Khalid Al-Muqrin has been the director of Majmaah University since Dec. 17, 2009.

Al-Muqrin obtained his bachelor’s, master’s and a doctorate in Islamic economics from Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh, where he also held administrative positions such as head, and later dean, of the economics and administrative sciences department, and vice-chancellor for student affairs.

His teaching experience includes economic thought, Zakat economics, Islamic economics, the economics of the Kingdom and the Islamic world, and industrial economics, among others.

Al-Muqrin has also mediated many research journals and scientific conferences and has participated in a number of seminars and meetings. He has appeared on several radio programs and TV shows to express his views on economic issues.

His consultation background includes conducting a study on the future of Islamic banks in cooperation with the International Association of Islamic Banks. He has also conducted several studies for the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, and participated in the scientific committee of the Islamic financial markets symposium.

Al-Muqrin is also a member of the Society of the Saudi Economy.