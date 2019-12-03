You are here

Trump administration lifts hold on Lebanon security aid

US President Donald Trump gestures after disembarking from Air Force One after landing at Stansted Airport, northeast of London. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s administration has lifted a mysterious “hold” on more than $100 million in security aid for Lebanon, congressional and State Department officials said, more than a month after lawmakers learned the funds were being blocked.
As first reported by Reuters, the US State Department told Congress on Oct. 31 that the White House budget office (OMB) and National Security Council had decided to withhold $105 million in foreign military assistance, without providing any explanation.
As lawmakers demanded answers from the administration about why the aid had been withheld, some compared it with a similar decision from the administration to withhold nearly $400 million in security assistance to Ukraine that also had been approved by Congress.
That decision has been at the center of an impeachment inquiry into Trump.
Members of Congress and US diplomats had strongly opposed the move to withhold the aid to Beirut, saying it was crucial to support Lebanon’s military as it grappled with instability within the country and the region.
Congressional aides said on Monday the administration had still provided no explanation for the decision to withhold the money, which had been approved by Congress and the State Department.
They said the OMB released the hold last Wednesday and the administration had begun to “obligate” it, or finalize contracts for how it should be spent.
A senior State Department official confirmed that the money had been released but declined to provide an explanation for why it was suspended or why it was released, beyond referring to recent comments by Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale.
Hale said during congressional testimony that there had been some disagreements about the efficacy of US aid to the Lebanese armed forces.
On Monday, the senior State official said on a conference call with reporters that Lebanon’s army is “an excellent partner to the United States” in fighting extremism.
Lebanon also houses thousands of refugees from war in neighboring Syria.

BEIRUT: Lebanese citizen Naji Al-Fulaiti hung himself on Sunday in his house in Arsal, after his 6-year-old daughter asked him for 1,000 Lebanese pounds ($0.66) for school, which he could not afford.

The news shocked his family. His relative Wahiba Al-Fulaiti told Arab News: “Naji was unemployed for two years. He used to work as a municipality officer. He also worked in a stone-cutting sawmill. He lost his wife to cancer and was indebted, owing 200,000 Lebanese pounds. He refused to borrow money from his brothers and he committed suicide.”

The incident provoked national indignation among activists in the civil movement, protesting against the widespread corruption in the authority, which has led to economic collapse.

Al-Fulaiti is not the first victim of the livelihood crisis in the country. 

Georges Zreik committed suicide in February after he failed to pay off his children’s school fees. When the school refused to provide the certificates required to move his children to a free school, Zreik set himself alight outside his children’s school.

Economic and political experts have warned that if the economic downturn continues, Lebanon will be facing further social crises.

Economist Jassem Ajjaka said: “The downturn has dangerous repercussions on the social level. Amid the lack of accurate statistics on the losses suffered by Lebanon, given the exaggeration in the current numbers due to political reasons, we can say that the worst is yet to come, unless a salvation government is formed soon.”

Ajjaka added: “If the government is set to stay on in a caretaker capacity amid the political obstacles hampering the formation of a new government, reactivating the government that the people had toppled will not be easy. 

“The question here is: Will the international community deal with it properly? I doubt it. 

“Relying on Gulf countries to provide urgent assistance to save the Lebanese economy is impossible due to the crisis of confidence.”

Ajjaka fears the repercussions of the crisis might lead to a “chaos and crime rise.” 

He said: “Every Lebanese that loses their job will most certainly join the protests.”

Lebanese President Michel Aoun received on Monday the newly elected head of the bar association Melhem Khalaf and his accompanying delegation.

Khalaf stressed during the meeting “the importance for the constitutional institutions to function properly and the need for the judicial authority to be independent and impartial to fight corruption.”

Khalaf called on Aoun to “adopt an urgent and rational approach to save the country, in accordance with the people of all ages and regions demanding change peacefully.”

Aoun said the movement “has eliminated a lot of red lines.”

However, the president also discussed “corrupt people protected by society,” considering that it is impossible to “prosecute people for corruption without proof and objection alone is not enough.” Aoun said: “Freedoms have reached chaos, and the freedom we have defended has crossed the limits and this is not acceptable.

“The economic and financial crisis has worsened due to accumulation over tens of years. Rumors today are stronger than the truth.”

In a press statement, head of the Hezbollah parliamentary bloc Mohammed Raad said: “The crisis cannot be resolved unless a national unity government is formed according to the Taif Agreement. Otherwise, the country will remain under a caretaker government. All those refraining from carrying out their duties will be held accountable.”

