Egyptian star Tamer Hosny to perform in Abu Dhabi as fans attempt to break world record

DUBAI: As the finale to a series of events that are taking place in the UAE, Egyptian pop star Tamer Hosny will come to Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall on Dec. 6 to perform a song he composed in honor of the UAE’s Year of Tolerance and to receive an award for his achievements.

Hosny will perform a song he composed in honor of the UAE’s Year of Tolerance. (Supplied)



Hosny’s fans are taking part in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record for the most contributions to a bulletin board. Placed in the mall for fans to leave appreciation notes for the artist, the large board is accessible to all until Dec. 5.

Hosny shared pictures of some of the letters his fans wrote to him on his Instagram stories. (Instagram)



“I would like to thank the management of Marina Mall Abu Dhabi for their generous invitation for my fans and their vision in my artistic and humanitarian journey. I would like to thank all those who support me, my fans, followers or non-followers,” Hosny wrote on Instagram. “My entry to Guinness Record will be a historical victory for every Egyptian and Arab because I am an Egyptian Arab artist and my greatest joy is making world history with my valuable influential art.”

In addition to this interactive campaign, the event will include an auction of some of the artist’s most popular musical instruments and costumes used by him throughout his career. These include the guitar that he was seen playing in one of his most well-known movies “Omar Wa Salma” and a jacket he wore in his latest movie, “Al Badla.”

Dubbed the “King of the Generation” by his fans, Hosny is also a songwriter and an actor. He has released a series of successful records in addition to collaborating with international artists like Snoop Dogg, Akon and Shaggy.

Hosny previously earned a Guinness World Records for organizing the biggest blood donation campaign in the world, “Pulse of Life.”