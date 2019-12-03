You are here

Egyptian star Tamer Hosny to perform in Abu Dhabi as fans attempt to break world record

Egyptian pop star Tamer Hosny will come to Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall on Dec. 6. (Supplied)
  • The live performance will also feature young artists that appeared on the Arabic TV show “The Voice Kids: Ahla Sawt”
  • Tamer Hosny’s fans are taking part in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record for the most contributions to a bulletin board
DUBAI: As the finale to a series of events that are taking place in the UAE, Egyptian pop star Tamer Hosny will come to Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall on Dec. 6 to perform a song he composed in honor of the UAE’s Year of Tolerance and to receive an award for his achievements. 

The live performance will also feature young artists that appeared on the Arabic TV show “The Voice Kids: Ahla Sawt.”




Hosny will perform a song he composed in honor of the UAE’s Year of Tolerance. (Supplied)

Hosny’s fans are taking part in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record for the most contributions to a bulletin board. Placed in the mall for fans to leave appreciation notes for the artist, the large board is accessible to all until Dec. 5.

The star took to Instagram to share, on his stories, pictures of the letters from fans.




Hosny shared pictures of some of the letters his fans wrote to him on his Instagram stories. (Instagram)

“I would like to thank the management of Marina Mall Abu Dhabi for their generous invitation for my fans and their vision in my artistic and humanitarian journey. I would like to thank all those who support me, my fans, followers or non-followers,” Hosny wrote on Instagram. “My entry to Guinness Record will be a historical victory for every Egyptian and Arab because I am an Egyptian Arab artist and my greatest joy is making world history with my valuable influential art.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

بشكر إدارة مارينا مول أبو ظبي على الدعوه الكريمه لجمهوري المحترم و رؤيتهم الخاصه بمشواري الفني و الإنساني و بشكر كل من يدعمني من محبيني ومتابعيني أو غير متابعيني عارف إنه صعب جداً ان محبيني اللي أثرت فيهم من مختلف بلاد العالم ان كُلهم ظروفهم تسمح إنهم يقدروا يسافروا في اليوم دا لأبو ظبي بس متأكد أن كتير هيحاولوا و بشكر اللي هيجي واللي مش هيقدر يجي و بشكر جمهور أبو ظبي و كل الإمارات على إهتمامهم بالحدث من خلال حملاتهم الداعمه اللي شايفها في كل مكان و بشكر كل من يدعمني في بلدي مصر الحبيبه و أي بلد عربي و عرب المهجر و جمهوري الأجنبي و لو حتى من خلال بوست صغير ،، بإذن الله لو تمت فرحتنا هيكون دخولي جينيس ريكورد هو إنتصار تاريخي لكل مصري و عربي لإني صناعه مصريه عربيه و فرحتي الكبرى إني أدخل التاريخ العالمي بالقيمه الفنيه التأثيريه و ليست العدديه لإن الفن قوته في التأثير المجتمعي و الأجمل انه تأثير في المجتمعات العربيه و كمان اني أحصل عليها في هذا العُمر ليه معنى كبير أوي أوي فوق ما تتصوروا يا جماعه مجرد ترشيحي بس دي حاجه كبيره أوي إنها جايه من قلوب الشعوب العربيه لتامر و الله دا مكسب كبير ليا و فوزي بجائزة أشمل فنان في العالم بالتأكيد تفرحني أيضاً و لكن يسعدني اكثر لو ربنا كرمني و تحقق حلمي بهذا اللقب أللي عشت من أجله و يعلم ربنا عشته بكل مشاعري إني أوصل لقلوبكم بإحترام و أساهم برحلتي و معاناتي في تشجيعكم الدائم من خلال أغانيا و لقاءاتي وأن أكون منفذ أمل ليكم ولأحلامكم في عز طاقة الإحباط المنتشره وِسط شبابنا . ستبدأ رحلة التوقيع بمارينا مول أبو ظبي من ٢ ديسمبر حتى يوم ٦ ديسمبر @marinamallad

A post shared by Tamer Hosny (@tamerhosny) on

In addition to this interactive campaign, the event will include an auction of some of the artist’s most popular musical instruments and costumes used by him throughout his career. These include the guitar that he was seen playing in one of his most well-known movies “Omar Wa Salma” and a jacket he wore in his latest movie, “Al Badla.” 

Dubbed the “King of the Generation” by his fans, Hosny is also a songwriter and an actor. He has released a series of successful records in addition to collaborating with international artists like Snoop Dogg, Akon and Shaggy. 

Hosny previously earned a Guinness World Records for organizing the biggest blood donation campaign in the world, “Pulse of Life.”

Topics: Tamer Hosny Abu Dhabi Year of Tolerance Guinness World Record

