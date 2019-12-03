You are here

Ibrahim bin Abdul Aziz Al-Moaikel has been the vice chancellor of the Saudi Electronic University, Riyadh since 2016.

Before his current position, he served as the vice chancellor for branches affairs and supervisor of financial and administrative affairs at the same university.

He started his professional career at the Ministry of Media in 1993. In 1996, he joined the Intellectual Education Institute as a special education teacher. He was promoted to the post of undersecretary for professional affairs at the same institution
in 2000.

In 2001, he joined the special education department at King Saud University (KSU) as an assistant. He successfully climbed the ladder to become assistant dean for development and quality at the Agency for Development and Quality at KSU’s education faculty.

Al-Moaikel received his bachelor’s in special education from KSU in 1995. He went to the US for higher studies and did a master’s in special education at the University of Idaho in 2004. In 2006, he did his doctorate in education philosophy — education and rehabilitation of people with intellectual disability and returned to the Kingdom and joined KSU’s Special Education Department as an associate professor.

On the fifth anniversary of King Salman’s ascension to the throne, Al-Moaikel congratulated the king and praised the progress and development the country has been witnessing in all fields.

MAKKAH: King Salman performed prayers for Prince Mutaib bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Tuesday at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The prince, who was a senior member of the Saudi royal family and born in 1931, passed away on Monday.

He was previously Governor of Makkah Province between 1958 and 1961 and after that held various other administrative positions.

He was also made Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs In 1980, a post he held until 2009.

