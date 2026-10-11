ALKHOBAR: Good tacos should leave you wanting another bite, but at 3 Tacos in Alkhobar, that feeling comes partly from the flavor and partly from the portion size.

The Saudi taco spot offers a compact menu built around chicken, beef and seafood fillings, with a choice of individual tacos or sharing boxes.

Its approach is straightforward, with familiar flavors served in crispy taco shells and a few variations on the traditional Mexican dish.

The standout is the birria taco, filled with tender, slow-cooked beef and melted cheese, and served with a rich broth for dipping.

The combination works particularly well, with the savory meat and cheese complemented by the broth, which adds moisture and depth to each bite.

The smoky chicken taco offers a satisfying smoky flavor without overwhelming the chicken, making it a good alternative to the heavier beef options and one of the items worth ordering again.

Beyond the tacos, the nachos fries deserve attention. Rich, indulgent and particularly enjoyable, they are among the strongest reasons to return, especially for anyone looking for something more substantial alongside the tacos.

However, value for money is where 3 Tacos becomes harder to recommend.

The tacos are noticeably small, with each one finished in just a few bites. While the flavors are satisfying, the portions feel difficult to justify given the relatively high pricing, particularly for customers looking for a filling meal.

The larger sharing boxes do little to address this concern. Despite ordering a greater quantity, customers receive no meaningful discount compared with purchasing the tacos individually. A more competitive sharing option would make the experience considerably more appealing.

That is particularly frustrating because the food itself is enjoyable. The establishment gets the taste right, but its small portions and lack of better-value sharing options hold it back.

It is worth visiting for the birria and nachos fries, though a more generous approach to portions or pricing would make returning an easier decision.

For more, check @3tacoksa on Instagram.