Saudi Ministry of Justice launches second phase of alimony fund

The first phase of the alimony fund was launched in April 2019 by the ministry of Justice. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 04 December 2019
Arab News

  • The ministry wants to ensure financial coverage for beneficiaries during a transitional period in order to create stability
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Justice has launched the second phase of the alimony fund initiative, a stage covering “temporary maintenance” for those with a ruling in their favor but not yet enforced for a reason other than insolvency.

With this phase, the ministry wants to ensure financial coverage for beneficiaries during a transitional period in order to create stability.

The ministry completed the pilot phase of the fund, which covers “permanent maintenance,” and plans for a third phase covering “urgent maintenance” in cases still being heard.

“The fund aims at the prompt disbursement of maintenance and the financial stability of families,” the ministry said. “In order to fast-track applications, we opened direct communication with clients through an online platform.”

The first phase of the alimony fund was launched in April 2019. It covers applicants with alimony rulings in their favor but that were not implemented.
 

Saudi international exhibition to showcase works of 27 Gulf artists

SPA

  • “From Inside” will be held in Diriyah
DIRIYAH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture is to stage an international art exhibition showcasing the works of 27 artists from the Kingdom and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Titled “From Inside,” the expo will be held at the industrial area in Diriyah and opens next Sunday through to Dec. 26.

The Diriyah Season event will form part of the Quality of Life program, a Saudi Vision 2030 initiative aimed at enriching the creative scene and supporting Saudi contemporary artists by exhibiting their work before an international audience in a prestigious platform from inside the Kingdom.

The ministry is also looking to project Saudi artistic talent onto an international stage to help strengthen the position of the Kingdom, and Diriyah, as an international art destination.

“From Inside” will reflect the cultural developments taking place in the Kingdom and is part of the ministry’s comprehensive plan to transform Diriyah into a contemporary art area hosting works from all over the world.

The exhibition will include paintings, drawings, sculptures, videos and installation artworks raising questions about the relation between architecture, human behavior and the ways that human experiences and societal nature are shown in the development of civilization.

The event will also explore how feelings and emotions are influenced by architecture, construction methods and art.
 

