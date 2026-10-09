JEDDAH: Argentinian artist Matilde Marin’s “Photographing Distance” exhibition has opened at the Red Sea Museum in Jeddah, where it will run until Dec. 31.

The display features photographs and videos documenting lighthouses around the world, including those in Jeddah and Yanbu, as symbols of navigation and human memory.

The opening included a tour with the artist, an art discussion and a musical performance. The exhibition is based on the “Pharos' project,” which documents lighthouses as symbols of guidance and hope, exploring their artistic and human significance beyond a navigational function.

The event is part of a diverse cultural program including film screenings, poetry readings and musical performances, workshops, and activities for children, part of efforts by the Museums Authority to promote cultural activities and strengthen the role of museums as platforms for creative exchange.