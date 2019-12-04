You are here

Rap sensation Drake is the most globally streamed artist of the decade with more than 28 billion streams, according to Spotify. (AFP)
AFP

Drake declared Spotify’s most-streamed artist of decade

  • Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem rounded out the top five most-streamed artists between 2010 and 2019
  • Fellow streaming giant YouTube has not published its top streamed videos of the decade
AFP

NEW YORK: As the 2010s winds to a close streaming titan Spotify announced Tuesday that poppy rap sensation Drake is the most globally streamed artist of the decade with more than 28 billion streams.
British crooner Ed Sheeran, hip hop warbler Post Malone, pop royalty Ariana Grande and rap iconoclast Eminem rounded out the top five most-streamed artists between 2010 and 2019, Spotify said.
Global hit machine Sheeran’s “Shape of You” won the top spot for most streamed track of the decade with more than 2.3 billion streams, according to the data on more than 248 million worldwide users’ listening habits.
Post Malone was 2019’s most-streamed artist with more than 6.5 billion, followed by Billie Eilish, whose haunting pop sound saw her win more than 6 billion streams.
Grande, Sheeran, and Latin trap innovator Bad Bunny formed the rest of the most-streamed class of artists of 2019.
“Senorita,” the sultry pop duet from real-life couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, was 2019’s most streamed song, with more than one billion streams, closely trailed by Eilish’s smash “bad guy” that got more than 990 million streams.
Created in 2006, Spotify by 2010 was but a young start-up with less than a million paying subscribers — contrary to today’s 113 million.
The company’s rise to power — today counting 248 million monthly users, including paying and non-paying members — largely came on streaming’s growing dominance in the industry.
Fellow streaming giant YouTube has not published its top streamed videos of the decade — its top-viewed video remains the lilting Latin juggernaut “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee, with over 6.5 billion.

 

Rihanna taps Amina Muaddi to design Fenty footwear

Amina Muaddi is set to design Fenty's footwear for its new collection. Photo: AFP
Updated 17 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Rihanna taps Amina Muaddi to design Fenty footwear

  • Rihanna has just tapped Amina Muaddi to help her design the shoes for her brand’s new Fenty collection
  • Muaddi will continue working on her own eponymous line as well as creating shoes for French couturier Alexandre Vauthier
Updated 17 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: It’s no secret that Rihanna loves footwear designer Amina Muaddi’s signature flared heels.

So much so, in fact, that the multi-hyphenate has just tapped the part-Jordanian to help her design the shoes for her brand’s new Fenty collection, in addition to working on her own eponymous line and continuing to create shoes for French couturier Alexandre Vauthier.

The 33-year-old Muaddi, who is of half Jordanian and half Romanian descent but grew up in Italy, revealed the exciting announcement in a recent interview with Footwear News. Memorably, the footwear designer’s eye-catching shoes were previously featured in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week.

According to an interview with British Vogue, Rihanna came by Muaddi’s shoes after her long-time stylist Jahleel Weaver introduced her to early prototypes. “But then she bought a few pairs herself via her personal shopper. She’s such a nice person. She sent me some Fenty clothes when she launched her own label – I feel amazing when I’m wearing them. There’s that swagger, you feel like you are channeling Rihanna,” she stated.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

The singer and beauty mogul would go on to be spotted wearing Muaddi’s designs on multiple occasions, including during a recent trip to Barbados where she accessorized a long, green sweater dress from Jacquemus with a pair of strappy sandals by Amina Muaddi.

The designer launched her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, approximately one year after departing from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye.

Muaddi’s eponymous label’s lineup of distinct pumps, sling-backs, mules, boots and sandals in an array of vibrant colors and holographic designs have since garnered a loyal checklist of famous fans, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. Kendall Jenner has also been photographed wearing the brand’s designs on several occasions, including the “Begum” and “Gilda” shoes.  

Each shoe is designed in Muaddi’s Paris studio before being sent off to Parma, in Italy, where they are manufactured.

The brand’s need-it-now line of heels are available for purchase at Level Shoes in Dubai, Farfetch, Net-a-Porter, and Aishti in Lebanon, in addition to other retailers — that is on the off-chance they’re not completely sold out. 

Topics: Rihanna Amina Muaddi

