Drake declared Spotify’s most-streamed artist of decade

Rihanna taps Amina Muaddi to design Fenty footwear

DUBAI: It’s no secret that Rihanna loves footwear designer Amina Muaddi’s signature flared heels.

So much so, in fact, that the multi-hyphenate has just tapped the part-Jordanian to help her design the shoes for her brand’s new Fenty collection, in addition to working on her own eponymous line and continuing to create shoes for French couturier Alexandre Vauthier.

The 33-year-old Muaddi, who is of half Jordanian and half Romanian descent but grew up in Italy, revealed the exciting announcement in a recent interview with Footwear News. Memorably, the footwear designer’s eye-catching shoes were previously featured in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week.

According to an interview with British Vogue, Rihanna came by Muaddi’s shoes after her long-time stylist Jahleel Weaver introduced her to early prototypes. “But then she bought a few pairs herself via her personal shopper. She’s such a nice person. She sent me some Fenty clothes when she launched her own label – I feel amazing when I’m wearing them. There’s that swagger, you feel like you are channeling Rihanna,” she stated.

The singer and beauty mogul would go on to be spotted wearing Muaddi’s designs on multiple occasions, including during a recent trip to Barbados where she accessorized a long, green sweater dress from Jacquemus with a pair of strappy sandals by Amina Muaddi.

The designer launched her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, approximately one year after departing from her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury footwear label Oscar Tiye.

Muaddi’s eponymous label’s lineup of distinct pumps, sling-backs, mules, boots and sandals in an array of vibrant colors and holographic designs have since garnered a loyal checklist of famous fans, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. Kendall Jenner has also been photographed wearing the brand’s designs on several occasions, including the “Begum” and “Gilda” shoes.

Each shoe is designed in Muaddi’s Paris studio before being sent off to Parma, in Italy, where they are manufactured.

The brand’s need-it-now line of heels are available for purchase at Level Shoes in Dubai, Farfetch, Net-a-Porter, and Aishti in Lebanon, in addition to other retailers — that is on the off-chance they’re not completely sold out.