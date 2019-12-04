You are here

Spotify unveils Saudi Arabia’s favorite songs of 2019

Aseel Hammam, Billie Eilish and Halsey (pictured) among the top streamed artists in Saudi Arabia. AFP
Arab News

  • Today, Spotify released its list of the most-streamed artists and songs in the world
  • Iraqi pop singer Aseel Hameem is the most-streamed female artist in Saudi Arabia in 2019
DUBAI: Does it feel like Aseel Hameem is all you listen to lately? Well, as it turns out, you are not alone. Today, Spotify released its list of the most-streamed artists and songs in the world this year, and — to no ones surprise — Iraqi singing sensation Aseel Hameem is the most-streamed female artist in Saudi Arabia in 2019. Her latest hit “Al Mafrood” had a hand in her success, as it was the top streamed song in the Kingdom.

The Baghdad-born singer’s track even beat out Lil Nas X’s instantly-viral “Old Town Road” remix, which came in at number two. Meanwhile, fellow Iraqi singer Rahma Riad’s “Waed Menni” came in third place. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ “Senorita” and Halsey’s “Without Me” rounded out the top five.

Globally, Post Malone was the most popular artist of the year, followed by Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande who hold the second and third spots respectively.

Read on for the top streamed songs and artists in Saudi Arabia this year.

Top three streamed songs

“Al Mafrood” by Aseel Hameem
This four-minute tune was also the most streamed song of summer 2019 in the Kingdom.

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
The rapper, alongside Billy Ray Cyrus, took home the 2019 Country Music Association Award for Musical Event of the Year, making Lil Nas X the first-ever rapper to win the country music award.

“Waed Menni” by Rahma Riad
Iraqi pop is clearly having a moment in the region with Rahma Riad, daughter of Iraqi musician Riad Ahmed,  clinching the third spot with her catchy hit.

Top three streamed artists

Aseel Hameem
The 35-year-old artist who was born in Baghdad made her singing debut at the age of 22. She’s since released a number of studio albums and chart-topping hits.

XXXTentacion
It appears that music fans in Saudi Arabia are continuing to honor the late rapper XXXTentacion as he’s the country’s most streamed male artist.

BTS
According to Spotify, the Middle East is one of the biggest consumers of K-pop and the 2019 wrap-up further confirmed this with the seven-member boyband BTS, who performed at a sold-out concert in Jeddah this summer, cementing their spots as top streamed artists in the country.

Lady in red Priyanka Chopra receives UNICEF award in New York

The award was presented by American fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. (AFP)
Arab News

  • The Indian actress was honored with the charitable organization’s Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work with UNICEF
  • Chopra wore a crimson Salvatore Ferragamo gown and she accessorized it with a pair of diamond earrings that shone bright against her raked-back ponytail
DUBAI: Priyanka Chopra was a vision in red as she accepted a humanitarian award at Tuesday evening’s 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York.

The Indian actress, who was honored with the charitable organization’s Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work with UNICEF over the years, wore a crimson Salvatore Ferragamo gown with a single, long sleeve and a high neck. 

Chopra wore a crimson Salvatore Ferragamo gown. (AFP)

The dress boasted a floor-trailing train and an open-back, and she accessorized it with a pair of diamond earrings that shone bright against her raked-back ponytail.

The award was presented by American fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, who took to Instagram to share that she “had the privilege to give Priyanka Chopra Jonas the UNICEF’s Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her amazing work and dedication to children.”

The 37-year-old has been a Goodwill Ambassador for more than a decade, traveling to support the organization’s work in her native India and other developing nations.

The Bollywood star’s red carpet appearance comes just days after she celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with husband Nick Jonas, who wasn’t present at the star-studded ball.

Also at the event was Disney actress Sofia Carson and hijab-wearing model Halima Aden, who wore an Antonio Grimaldi Couture look for the occasion. The ensemble featured an ivory-colored bodice and white, embellished trousers.  The Somali-born beauty elevated the look with a metallic purse and matching heels. 

