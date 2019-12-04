You are here

Pentagon official gives indication that potential Iranian ‘aggression’ could occur

WASHINGTON: A senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday that there were indications that Iran could potentially carry out "aggressive" actions in the future, amid simmering tensions between Iran and the US.

John Rood, the Pentagon’s No. 3 official, told reporters that the US was concerned about potential Iranian behavior but did not provide details about what information he was basing that concern on or any timeline.

Tensions in the Gulf have risen since attacks on oil tankers this summer, including off the coast of the UAE, and a major assault on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Washington has blamed Iran, which has denied being behind the attacks on global energy infrastructure.

Lebanese president calls for meeting with MPs to name PM

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun calls for formal consultations with members of parliament on Monday to designate a new prime minister. 

