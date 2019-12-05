You are here

  • Home
  • OPEC and allies prepare to deepen oil output cuts

OPEC and allies prepare to deepen oil output cuts

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 5, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC and allies prepare to deepen oil output cuts

  • Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said he “feels good” about this week’s meetings
  • Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Prince Abdulaziz on Thursday that Russia-Saudi energy cooperation should continue
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA: OPEC and its allies led by Russia on Thursday were moving closer to agreeing one of the deepest output cuts this decade to support crude prices and prevent a glut, sources from OPEC and its allied producers said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets on Thursday in Vienna and with Russia and others, a grouping known as OPEC+, on Friday.
Three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Thursday the group would discuss increasing current cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day by more than 400,000 bpd.
The current cuts expire in March and OPEC+ sources and delegates have said the new deal could be extended either to June or until the end of 2020.
Some sources and OPEC watchers have suggested the overall cut could be closer to 1.8-2.0 million bpd with new cuts and a push for better compliance with targets.
OPEC+ has curbed supply since 2017 to counter booming output from the United States, which has become the world’s biggest producer while also imposing sanctions on Iran and Venezuela to curb their oil exports.
Next year, rising production in the United States and other non-OPEC countries such as Brazil and Norway threaten to add to the glut.
In the past few months Trump has said little about OPEC but that might change later in 2020 if oil and gasoline prices rise — a politically sensitive issue as he seeks re-election in November.
Washington’s ongoing trade dispute with China has also clouded the economic and therefore oil demand outlook for 2020.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said he “feels good” about this week’s meetings but declined to comment on policy matters in Vienna.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Prince Abdulaziz on Thursday that Russia-Saudi energy cooperation should continue, his ministry reported.
Oil minister Bijan Zangeneh of Iran, which is exempt from the cuts, said he would support a deeper cut if that was agreed by other producers.
Ministers from Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kuwait, the UAE, Algeria, Oman and Algeria began their pre-OPEC meeting at 11 GMT with the OPEC meeting not expected to start before 1400 GMT.
Saudi Arabia needs higher oil prices to support its budget revenue and the pending initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco with pricing of the IPO expected on Thursday.
OPEC’s actions have supported oil prices at around $50-$75 per barrel over the past year. Brent crude futures on Thursday extended this week’s gains to trade above $63 per barrel.
OPEC sources have also said Riyadh was pressing fellow members Iraq and Nigeria to improve their compliance with quotas, which could provide an additional reduction of up to 400,000 bpd.
Non-OPEC Russia has yet to agree to extend or deepen cuts from its current pledge of 228,000 bpd as its companies are arguing they are finding it tough to reduce output during winter months due to very low temperatures.
A source familiar with the Russian thinking told Reuters that Moscow would likely reach a deal with OPEC this week and just needed to iron out a few outstanding issues.
One sticking point for Russia is how its output is measured. Russia includes gas condensate in production figures, while other producers do not. Zangeneh said on Thursday that Russia’s stance on the matter was logical.

Topics: OPEC Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman

Related

Business & Economy
Oman recommends extending OPEC+ output cuts to end-2020
Business & Economy
Oil rises over 1% on hopes for deeper OPEC cuts, Chinese factory growth

India central bank keeps rates on hold despite economy fears

Updated 05 December 2019
Reuters

India central bank keeps rates on hold despite economy fears

  • A Reuters poll of 70 economists had predicted the RBI would cut its repo rate by 25 bps and then by another 15 bps in the second quarter of 2020
Updated 05 December 2019
Reuters
MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India kept its key lending rate on hold in a surprise decision on Thursday, despite a worrying slowdown in the country that prompted the central bank to sharply reduce its economic growth forecast to 5 percent for the year through March.

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) unanimously voted to hold the key repo rate at 5.15 percent while the reverse repo rate was also held at 4.90 percent.

The RBI reiterated that it would maintain an accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive economic growth which slowed to 4.5 percent in the September quarter from 7 percent a year ago, to stand at its lowest in more than six years.

“The MPC recognizes that there is monetary policy space for future action. However, given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to take a pause at this juncture,” the committee said in a statement.

A Reuters poll of 70 economists had predicted the RBI would cut its repo rate by 25 bps and then by another 15 bps in the second quarter of 2020, where it will stay at least until 2021.

Latest updates

OPEC and allies prepare to deepen oil output cuts
Russia expels Bulgarian diplomat in spy affair
Netanyahu lawyer to be charged with money-laundering
Anti-headscarf law activist sues Iran in US over harassment
Israel’s foreign minister says he hopes Corbyn loses British election

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.