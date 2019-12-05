Russia suspends project with Iran due to uranium enrichment

MOSCOW: Russia’s state-controlled nuclear fuel company says it has suspended a joint research project with Iran because of its move to resume uranium enrichment.

The TVEL company that makes nuclear fuel components said in Thursday’s statement that Iran’s decision to resume uranium enrichment at Fordo facility makes it impossible to convert the facility to produce radioactive isotopes for medical purposes.

It noted that uranium enrichment is technologically incompatible with production of such isotopes. The company added that Iran would need to disassemble the centrifuges used to enrich uranium and decontaminate the room to continue the medical project.

Iran agreed to stop uranium enrichment under a 2015 deal with world powers, but it has resumed such activities after the US pulled out of the pact last year and imposed new sanctions.