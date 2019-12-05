You are here

A Jordan startup delivers eco-friendly alternative to dry cleaning

WashyWash co-founder Kamel Almani and the firm’s dedicated app. (Supplied)
MATT SMITH

A Jordan startup delivers eco-friendly alternative to dry cleaning

  • Products used by WashyWash are non-carcinogenic and environmentally neutral
  • Amman-based laundry service aims to relocate to a larger facility in mid-2020
MATT SMITH

AMMAN: A persistent sinus problem prompted a Jordanian entrepreneur to launch an eco-friendly dry-cleaning service that could help end the widespread use of a dangerous chemical.

“Dry cleaning” is somewhat of a misnomer because it is not really dry. It is true that no water is involved in the process, but the main cleaning agent is perchloroethylene (PERC), a chemical that experts consider likely to cause cancer, as well as brain and nervous system damage.

Kamel Almani, 33, knew little of these dangers when he began suffering from sinus irritation while working as regional sales director at Eon Aligner, a medical equipment startup he co-founded.

The problem would disappear when he went on vacation, so he assumed it was stress related.

However, when Mazen Darwish, a chemical engineer, revealed he wanted to start an eco-laundry and warned about toxic chemicals used in conventional dry cleaning, Almani had an epiphany.

“He began to tell me how PERC affects the respiratory system, and I suddenly realized that it was the suits I wore for work — and which I would get dry cleaned — that were the cause of my sinus problems,” said Almani, co-founder of Amman-based WashyWash.

“That was the eureka moment. We immediately wanted to launch the business.”

WashyWash began operations in early 2018 with five staff, including the three co-founders: Almani, Darwish and Kayed Qunibi. The business now has 19 employees and became cash flow-positive in July this year.

“We’re very happy to achieve that in under two years,” Almani said.

The service uses EcoClean products that are certified as toxin-free, are biodegradable and cause no air, water or soil pollution.

Customers place orders through an app built in-house by the company’s technology team.

WashyWash collects customers’ dirty clothes, and cleans, irons and returns them. Services range from the standard wash-and-fold to specialized dry cleaning for garments and cleaning of carpets, curtains, duvets and leather goods.

“For wet cleaning, we use environmentally friendly detergents that are biodegradable, so the wastewater doesn’t contain any toxic chemicals,” Almani said.

For dry cleaning, WashyWash uses a modified hydrocarbon manufactured by Germany’s Seitz, whose product is non-carcinogenic and environmentally neutral.

A specialized company collects the waste and disposes of it safely.

The company has big ambitions, planning to expand its domestic operations and go international. Its Amman site can process about 1,000 items daily, but WashyWash will relocate to larger premises in mid-2020, which should treble its capacity.

“We’ve built a front-end app, a back-end system and a driver app along with a full facility management system. We plan to franchise that and have received interest from many countries,” Almani said.

“People visiting Amman used our service, loved it, and wanted an opportunity to launch in their countries.”

WashyWash has received financial backing from angel investors and is targeting major European cities initially.

“An eco-friendly, on-demand dry-cleaning app isn’t available worldwide, so good markets might be London, Paris or Frankfurt,” Almani said.

 

• The Middle East Exchange is one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives that was launched to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai in the field of humanitarian
and global development, to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region. The initiative offers the press a series of articles on issues affecting Arab societies.

 

Topics: Editor's Choice entrepreneurs perchloroethylene (PERC) washywash

Ships running on fumes as fuel switch causes delays

Ships running on fumes as fuel switch causes delays

LONDON: Disruption to shipping from the long-anticipated switch to more environmentally friendly marine fuels has finally arrived, exacerbated by logistical problems as much as any shortage of the cleaner fuel.

New International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules, referred to as IMO 2020, aim to stop ships from using fuels containing more than 0.5 percent sulfur unless they are equipped with exhaust-cleaning systems known as scrubbers.

From the start of January ships must load very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) or more expensive marine diesel unless they have scrubbers for the old high-sulfur fuel oil (HSFO).

The new regulations have been on the radar since 2016, with no prospect of any extension to the 2020 deadline, prompting concern from oil producers, storage operators and shippers and multiple warnings over the potential for a chaotic switch.

With only a minority of ships in the global fleet having installed scrubbers, the oil industry had feared refiners would not be able to make enough diesel and VLSFO. But delays appear to be more down to a lack of refueling barges than the fuel itself, with sources saying that major ports are running 10 days behind schedule across fuel types.

HIGHLIGHTS

• IMO 2020 fuel regulations take effect on Jan. 1.

• Logistics rather than fuel supply causing delays.

• Some ships forced to wait 10 days or longer.

“It’s a very disrupted bunkering market,” one senior industry executive said of the ship fueling sector, declining to be named because of company policy.

“There is enough product in most places, but it’s the barge availability that is a problem.

The executive said that first availability in Singapore is not until Dec. 15 for the 0.5 percent grade — a long 10-12 day wait compared with the usual three to five days. There have been similar delays at Brazilian ports and in the busy Mediterranean terminals of Gibraltar and Malta, he added.

The delays have been creeping up steadily in recent weeks as ship owners swap to the cleaner fuels ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Shipping sources said there have also been delays of about a week at the Middle East hub of Fujairah.

The barge problem stems from the need for them to be cleaned before transporting different types of fuel, and many were converted to carry only cleaner grades in a process that can take a week.

Furthermore, barges that carry fuel from storage to individual ships now have three rather than two grades to handle and many more ships will require combinations that increase the number of barge trips to each vessel.

“The problem is you have twice as much product potential but no one built more barges,” one of the shipping sources said.

Tankers without scrubbers are also asking for smaller volumes of the more polluting HSFO.

“Imagine the time and logistics of bunkering 10 ships with 200 tons instead of three to five ships with 1,000 tons. It’s a lot busier,” another shipping source said.

In the past week, one tanker expecting to load crude at the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk had to sail back to Istanbul for fuel because the Russian port was unable to supply the ship.

In another instance, a tanker had to cancel a job after it was unable to secure fuel to reach its next port in time.

The disruptions are likely to worsen over the winter when northern hemisphere ports may be forced to close because of bad weather.

The logistical problems don’t end there, however.

In addition to refined VLSFO the fuel can be produced through blending. But the mingling of fuel from different sources can cause compatibility issues that clog engines.

The industry executive said there have been several cases of tankers having to discharge freshly loaded fuel because of quality issues, which can tie up barges for several days.

Topics: shipping

