Saudi envoy to Sudan holds major meetings

Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hasan Jaafar received Charge d’Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy in Khartoum Counselor Salman Gadouri Jaber. (SPA)
Updated 07 December 2019
  • They reviewed ways of enhancing relations between the two countries
KHARTOUM: Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hasan Jaafar received Charge d’Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy in Khartoum Counselor Salman Gadouri Jaber.

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation was discussed as well as issues of mutual concern.

The envoy also met with Commissioner-General of the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) Maj-Gen. Abdul-Rahman Abdul-Hamid.

The two discussed the efforts of UNHCR to facilitate the return of displaced people and arrangements for the reconstruction of land to support development and the integration of returnees.

Also on Thursday, Saudi Ambassador to Denmark Fahd bin Mayouf Al-Ruwaili met in Copenhagen with Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Danish Parliament Martin Lidegaard.

During the meeting, they reviewed ways of enhancing relations between the two countries and discussed issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sudan Khartoum UNHCR

ThePlace: Souk Al-Majlis of Qassim

Arab News

The Saudi marketplace Souk Al-Majlis, or the Divan Heritage Souk, is part of the old town of Al-Maznab and lies 7 kilometers from the urban center of the city in Al-Derah district.

Al-Maznab township itself is located  in southeastern Qassim province and covers an area of about 2 square kilometers.

It contains more than 380 houses of various sizes, while the old Divan Heritage Souk and the Masque of Bahla Palace form the starting point for the district and its main center.

The souk is popular with visitors and locals and hosts summer events, auctions and folklore presentations among other similar activities.

 

Topics: Souk Al-Majlis Divan Heritage Souk Qassim Province

