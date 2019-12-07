Saudi envoy to Sudan holds major meetings

KHARTOUM: Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hasan Jaafar received Charge d’Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy in Khartoum Counselor Salman Gadouri Jaber.

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation was discussed as well as issues of mutual concern.

The envoy also met with Commissioner-General of the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) Maj-Gen. Abdul-Rahman Abdul-Hamid.

The two discussed the efforts of UNHCR to facilitate the return of displaced people and arrangements for the reconstruction of land to support development and the integration of returnees.

Also on Thursday, Saudi Ambassador to Denmark Fahd bin Mayouf Al-Ruwaili met in Copenhagen with Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Danish Parliament Martin Lidegaard.

During the meeting, they reviewed ways of enhancing relations between the two countries and discussed issues of common interest.