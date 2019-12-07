Saudi, Italian foreign ministers hold talks during Mediterranean conference

You are here

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Rome. (Twitter @KSAmofaEN)
Updated 07 December 2019
Arab News

ROME: The Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs met with his Italian counterpart on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues (MED) conference in Rome.

During their meeting, Adel Al-Jubeir and Luigi Di Maio reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed regional and international developments.

MED is a year-long initiative and a global hub for high-level dialogue on issues of shared interest in the Mediterranean. The fifth edition was being held in the Italian capital from Thursday to Saturday.

The Mediterranean region is one of the most populated areas in the world, accounting for more than 500 million people, and is also a hotspot of global maritime trade. 

Thousands of goods and resources transit from and to this area through the Suez Canal and the Strait of Gibraltar.

 

 

Topics: Mediterranean Dialogues (MED) Luigi Di Maio Rome

ThePlace: Souk Al-Majlis of Qassim

Arab News

The Saudi marketplace Souk Al-Majlis, or the Divan Heritage Souk, is part of the old town of Al-Maznab and lies 7 kilometers from the urban center of the city in Al-Derah district.

Al-Maznab township itself is located  in southeastern Qassim province and covers an area of about 2 square kilometers.

It contains more than 380 houses of various sizes, while the old Divan Heritage Souk and the Masque of Bahla Palace form the starting point for the district and its main center.

The souk is popular with visitors and locals and hosts summer events, auctions and folklore presentations among other similar activities.

 

Topics: Souk Al-Majlis Divan Heritage Souk Qassim Province

