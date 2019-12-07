Saudi, Italian foreign ministers hold talks during Mediterranean conference

ROME: The Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs met with his Italian counterpart on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues (MED) conference in Rome.

During their meeting, Adel Al-Jubeir and Luigi Di Maio reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed regional and international developments.

MED is a year-long initiative and a global hub for high-level dialogue on issues of shared interest in the Mediterranean. The fifth edition was being held in the Italian capital from Thursday to Saturday.

The Mediterranean region is one of the most populated areas in the world, accounting for more than 500 million people, and is also a hotspot of global maritime trade.

Thousands of goods and resources transit from and to this area through the Suez Canal and the Strait of Gibraltar.