Egyptian star Tamer Hosny breaks Guinness World Record in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI: Egyptian singer and actor Tamer Hosny broke the Guinness World Record for the most contributions to a bulletin board at an event held in the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Marina Mall on Friday.

“The record to break was 4,900 contributions. Today you achieved 12,086 contributions,” a representative from the organization announced on stage.

“When I was nominated for a Guinness World Record, I was honestly very worried with the title. I withdrew from two previous nominations… With time, and with the persistency of the offer, I felt that something was calling for it,” Hosny told Arab News.

The bulletin board was placed in Marina Mall for fans to leave appreciation notes for the artist and was accessible for four days.

“To enter the Guinness World Record, you have to go to a country that is not yours… and your fans have to come from all over the world, which is not easy,” Hosny said. “This required a lot of confidence in my fans for them to come from different continents in just four days.

“I used to see comments on social media, but what I saw written on the cards was not like anything I have ever seen before,” Hosny told Arab News.

Hosny previously earned a Guinness World Record for organizing the biggest blood donation campaign in history, “Pulse of Life.”

“Around three years ago, I led a campaign to serve the Egyptian people… Egypt won the record, not me,” he said.

Dubbed the “King of the Generation” by his fans, Hosny is also a songwriter, a composer and a producer. Before he won, Hosny took to the stage to perform a song he composed in honor of the UAE’s Year of Tolerance.

The live performance also featured young artists that appeared on the Arabic TV show “The Voice Kids: Ahla Sawt."