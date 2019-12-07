You are here

LinkedIn announces first Top Voices list for GCC region

Haitham Mattar
Updated 2 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, has announced its inaugural LinkedIn Top Voices list for the GCC region for 2019. The list spotlights members whose posts, articles, videos and comments are driving engaging conversations across their industries and countries.

Currently in its fifth year, LinkedIn Top Voices is an annual global list that uncovers and celebrates members who have made the biggest impact through their online contribution on the platform.

To find standout voices, LinkedIn leveraged a combination of data analytics and editorial signals. LinkedIn’s in-house editors Lynn Chouman and Salma Altantawy screened levels of engagement among professionals sharing insights in their area of expertise and examined the kind of conversations — measured by engagement, including comments and re-shares — their original content generated. The list placed high emphasis on quality and diversity, reflecting the world of work today. 

Salma Altantawy, MENA news editor at LinkedIn, said: “The GCC region’s Top Voices 2019 list allows us to acknowledge a group of professionals who reflect today’s workplaces that emphasize diversity of voices and topics. At LinkedIn, we endeavor to provide a platform that empowers professionals to share their expertise and opinions, inspiring conversations that make a difference and have a high impact quotient.

“For the GCC Top Voices 2019 list, we looked at content in terms of relevance, timeliness, quality of writing, and depth of insight. We sincerely hope this selection encourages other members to turn their own ideas into powerful conversations.”

The Top Voices list for 2019 in the GCC region include:

• Alain Bejjani, CEO, Majid Al-Futtaim Holding

• Dietmar Siersdorfer, CEO, Siemens Middle East

• Fatima Alloghani, head of Expo Academy & Emiratization, Expo 2020 Dubai

• Francisco Miguel Sousa, managing director, Talabat

• Haitham Mattar, senior adviser, Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage

• Heba Sayed, marketing manager, IBM Middle East & Africa

• Mohamed Alaydaroos, associate sustainability pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai

•Nayla Al Khaja, CEO, Nayla Al-Khaja Films

• Raja Al-Mazrouei, executive vice president, DIFC, FinTech Hive

• Rohit Ramachandran, CEO, Jazeera Airways

