UK PM Johnson promises lower immigration if he wins election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised lower immigration if he wins power in an election on Thursday. (AFP)
  • Britain votes on Dec. 12 in an election which will decide the fate of Brexit and the world’s fifth largest economy
  • ‘Numbers will come down because we’ll be able to control the system in that way’
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised lower immigration if he wins power in an election on Thursday, but said he was not hostile to allowing foreigners to work and live in Britain overall.
Britain votes on Dec. 12 in an election which will decide the fate of Brexit and the world’s fifth largest economy with a stark choice between Johnson’s pro-market Conservatives and the socialist-led opposition Labour Party.
“Numbers will come down because we’ll be able to control the system in that way,” Johnson told Sky News. “And what I don’t think is right is to have an uncontrolled and unlimited approach to that.”
Johnson has promised a points-based approach to controlling immigration. He said his focus would be cutting down on unskilled migration, but that there would be scope for high skilled and other workers to come to Britain.
“I’m not hostile to immigration ... I’m a believer in allowing people to come to this country and I think if they have talents and they want to do things and make their lives in the UK and they can contribute to our country — fantastic.”

Britain investigating whether leaked trade papers were hacked — sources

  • Labour Party says the documents showed Conservatives were plotting to sell off parts of the state-run NHS in trade talks with Trump
  • Johnson has repeatedly denied that claim while Trump said last week he would not be interested in the health service
LONDON: British cybersecurity officials are investigating whether classified UK-US trade documents that were shared online ahead of Thursday’s election were acquired by hacking or were leaked, two sources told Reuters.
Beside the fears that Russia could be meddling in another Western election, the disclosure of the classified documents has raised questions about the security of sensitive discussions between the United States and one of its closest allies.
Britain’s opposition Labour Party seized on the documents, saying they showed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives were plotting to sell off parts of the state-run National Health Service (NHS) in trade talks with US President Donald Trump.
Johnson has repeatedly denied that claim while Trump, who in July said the NHS would be on the table in trade talks, said last week he would not be interested in the health service even if it was offered to him by Britain on a “silver platter.”
Britain’s National Cyber Security Center, part of the GCHQ signals intelligence agency, is helping the government to investigate how the documents got into the public domain. It declined to comment on the investigation.
Two sources told Reuters that one of the lines of inquiry was to determine whether or not the documents had been hacked.
“There are clearly indicators to suggest there is more than carelessness or a disgruntled individual behind this,” said one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive national security nature of the investigation.
A third source said the investigation was looking at whether the documents were leaked from inside the United Kingdom.
Reuters on Dec. 2 reported that the way the documents were first shared on social media site Reddit and then promoted online closely resembled a disinformation campaign uncovered earlier this year.
Reddit said on Friday that the leak was tied to a previous Russian disinformation campaign.
The Kremlin, which says the West is gripped by anti-Russian hysteria, has denied it meddles in Western democracies.

