You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi film ‘Last Visit’ wins big at Marrakech Film Festival

Saudi film ‘Last Visit’ wins big at Marrakech Film Festival

Saudi-directed film "Last Visit" won the Jury Prize at the 18th edition of the Marrakech Film Festival. Supplied
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi film ‘Last Visit’ wins big at Marrakech Film Festival

  • Saudi Arabian feature “Last Visit” directed by Abdulmohsen Aldhabaan won the Jury Prize at the 2019 Marrakech Film Festival
  • It wasn't the only Arab production to win big as Tunisia's Ala Eddine Slim clinched the Best Directing Prize
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian feature “Last Visit,” directed by movie critic-turned-director Abdulmohsen Aldhabaan, jointly won the Jury Prize at the 18th edition of the Marrakech Film Festival. The movie, which premiered at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic in July, is the first feature by Aldhabaan.

Shot in remote areas of Najan, 107 km from Riyadh, the film focuses on a strained father-and-son relationship.

Saudi films are having quite a moment. Just last week, the Shahad Ameen-directed film “Scales” was named the best film in the Asian feature section at the 30th Singapore International Film Festival.

“Last Visit” won the Jury Prize alongside Chinese film “Mosaic Portrait” by Zhai Yixiang.

The Saudi-directed drama wasn’t the only production representing the Arab world to win big at the 2019 edition of the annual film festival, which takes place in the North African nation’s historic Jemaa El-Fna Square in Marrakech’s old town. Tunisia’s Ala Eddine Slim clinched the Best Directing Prize for his second feature film, “Tlamess.”

Meanwhile, taking home the biggest prize of the night was Colombia’s “Valley of Souls,” directed by Nicolás Rincón Gille, which won the Etoile d’Or for best film. Each award was presented by actress Tilda Swinton who was also a member of the jury.

Topics: saudi film Arab film Last Visit Marrakech Film Festival

Film review: ‘Parkour(s)’ takes obstacle course through class conflict

The sport of parkour forms the backdrop of this Algerian film. Supplied
Updated 08 December 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Film review: ‘Parkour(s)’ takes obstacle course through class conflict

  • Fatma Zohra Zamoum’s “Parkour(s)” is set in a small city in Algeria
  • It screened at the recent Cairo International Film Festival
Updated 08 December 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The fast-paced sport of parkour — or negotiating obstacles in an urban environment by running, jumping and climbing — forms the backdrop of this Algerian film.

Fatma Zohra Zamoum’s “Parkour(s)” is set in a small city in Algeria, and it seems that the director has used the title to convey the kind of histrionics her characters indulge in. Take, for instance, Youcef (Nazim Halladja) — a sportsman playing parkour — literally cartwheeling through the urban landscape. His reckless antics also include threatening people with a gun and pleading with would-be bride Kamila (Adila Bendimered) to ditch her future husband, Khaled, (Mohamed Bounoughaz). 

The movie, which screened at the recent Cairo International Film Festival, unfolds during a day and takes us to the wedding and the assorted group of men and women gathered there. As we see these people making their way toward the occasion, we get to see that they are all motivated by different pulls and pressures.

The film unfolds during a day and takes us to a wedding and the assorted group of men and women gathered there. Supplied

Youcef is there to try to persuade Kamila from walking up the aisle. The kitchen help is set to make an extra buck. However, other characters have not been written with much conviction.

Zamoun says in a note: “The multi-character drama shows how a normal situation turns into major clashes reflecting the conflict between classes, ideas and generations in Algerian society, whose youth try to take control of their lives. But they are surrounded by those who try to handcuff them.” 

The movie is not convincing on this count. For example, how is the bride — who willingly prepares for the wedding (that was my impression, anyway) — “handcuffed?” The same can be said for other characters we encounter.

What comes across loud and clear, however, is the class difference. No clarity is lost when Khaled gives money to Youcef to buy a “decent” suit for the wedding and he is offended by Khaled’s arrogance. Youcef makes no bones about this to his friend — and perhaps he is taking his revenge when he tries to sow discord among his fellow characters. Also worthy of note is the performance by the young daughter of the kitchen help, Nedjma (Lali Mansour), who gives one of the most moving and natural sequences in “Parkour(s).”

The cinematography is nothing to rave about and Youcef’s parkour antics are rather intrusive and add little to the narrative.

Topics: film review

Latest updates

Lebanon's Mufti tells Khatib Hariri has backing to be PM
Film review: ‘Parkour(s)’ takes obstacle course through class conflict
Justine Skye over the moon as she touches down in Dubai
French government determined on pension reform as strikes continue
Saudi film ‘Last Visit’ wins big at Marrakech Film Festival

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.