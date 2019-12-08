Saudi film ‘Last Visit’ wins big at Marrakech Film Festival

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian feature “Last Visit,” directed by movie critic-turned-director Abdulmohsen Aldhabaan, jointly won the Jury Prize at the 18th edition of the Marrakech Film Festival. The movie, which premiered at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic in July, is the first feature by Aldhabaan.
Shot in remote areas of Najan, 107 km from Riyadh, the film focuses on a strained father-and-son relationship.
Saudi films are having quite a moment. Just last week, the Shahad Ameen-directed film “Scales” was named the best film in the Asian feature section at the 30th Singapore International Film Festival.
“Last Visit” won the Jury Prize alongside Chinese film “Mosaic Portrait” by Zhai Yixiang.
The Saudi-directed drama wasn’t the only production representing the Arab world to win big at the 2019 edition of the annual film festival, which takes place in the North African nation’s historic Jemaa El-Fna Square in Marrakech’s old town. Tunisia’s Ala Eddine Slim clinched the Best Directing Prize for his second feature film, “Tlamess.”
Meanwhile, taking home the biggest prize of the night was Colombia’s “Valley of Souls,” directed by Nicolás Rincón Gille, which won the Etoile d’Or for best film. Each award was presented by actress Tilda Swinton who was also a member of the jury.