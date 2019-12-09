You are here

  • Home
  • China says hopes it can reach trade agreement with US as soon as possible

China says hopes it can reach trade agreement with US as soon as possible

US advisers said there were no plans for Trump and Jinping to meet. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

China says hopes it can reach trade agreement with US as soon as possible

  • Washington’s next round of tariffs against Chinese goods are scheduled to take effect on Dec. 15
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China said on Monday that it hoped to make a trade deal with the US as soon as possible, amid intense discussions before fresh US tariffs on Chinese imports are due to kick in at the end of the week.

Beijing hopes it can reach a trade agreement with the US that satisfies both sides, Assistant Commerce Minister Ren Hongbin told reporters on Monday.

“On the question of China-US trade talks and negotiations, we wish that both sides can, on the foundation of equality and mutual respect, push forward negotiations, and in consideration of each others’ core interests, reach an agreement that satisfies all sides as soon as possible,” Ren said.

China and the US are negotiating a so-called “phase one” deal aimed at de-escalating their prolonged trade dispute, but it is unclear whether such an agreement can be reached in the near term.

Washington’s next round of tariffs against Chinese goods are scheduled to take effect on Dec. 15.

China has demanded that some of the existing US tariffs imposed on about $375 billion worth of its exports be removed, in addition to cancelation of the Dec. 15 tariffs on some $156 billion of its remaining exports to the US.

US President Donald Trump has demanded that China commit to specific minimum purchases of US agricultural products, among other concessions on intellectual property rights, currency and access to China’s financial services markets.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that the two sides had talked almost daily, but there were currently no plans for face-to-face talks or a signing ceremony between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

With less than a week to go before the deadline amid “intense” negotiations, Kudlow said Trump would make the final decision on the tariffs, which would hit Chinese-made cellphones, laptop computers, toys and clothing.

“We’ll have to see, but right now we’re moving along,” Trump said last week. “On Dec. 15 , something could happen, but we are not discussing that yet. We are having very good discussions with China, however.”

Topics: China-US US-China trade US tariffs

Related

Business & Economy
Global shares advance amid hopes for US-China deal
Business & Economy
Beijing tariff demands may expand US-China ‘phase one’ trade deal significantly

As petrol prices rise, more Egyptians convert to duel-fuel vehicles

Updated 46 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

As petrol prices rise, more Egyptians convert to duel-fuel vehicles

  • Fuel prices have been increasing since 2014
  • Officials say the number of private cars converting is rising
Updated 46 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: The number of Egyptians switching to duel-fuel vehicles is accelerating as the government pushes motorists to use cheaper, cleaner and plentiful natural gas.
About 300,000 vehicles, mostly taxis and minibuses, have been converted to duel-fuel systems since the 1990s — a small fraction of the 11 million vehicles licensed in the country.
But authorities are encouraging more drivers to switch by subsidising vehicle conversions, keeping compressed natural gas (CNG) prices low, and building CNG fueling stations and conversion plants.
Nearly 32,000 vehicles were converted during the financial year from July 2018 to June 2019, two petroleum ministry officials said. The target for this financial year is 50,000 vehicles. That compares with just 6,000 conversions in 2015/16.
Officials say the number of private cars converting is rising. They hope this will soften the blow of petrol price hikes after recent subsidy removals, as well as reducing pollution and cutting the import bill for liquid fuels.
Egyptians have seen steep increases to fuel prices since 2014, with most energy prices brought up to international levels under a three-year, IMF-backed reform plan completed this year.
But gas has remained cheap compared with liquid fuels.
One cubic meter of CNG costs 3.5 Egyptian pounds, roughly the equivalent of one liter of diesel at 6.75 pounds or one liter of 80-octane petrol at 6.5 pounds.
“The ministry of petroleum has maintained an appropriate price so that natural gas always stays at 50% of the 80-octane petrol (price), which encouraged drivers to turn to conversion,” said Abdelfattah Moustafa Farahat, head of Egyptian International Gas Technology GASTEC.
Private cars now make up 30% of conversions, Farahat said.
Officials say a boom in natural gas production and exploration since the discovery of the giant offshore Zohr gas field in 2015 spurred them to act. Egypt became self-sufficient in natural gas in late 2018.
“The discovery of Zohr field and achieving self-sufficiency in natural gas have encouraged the state to think: why don’t we use this gas as a domestic fuel and work to expand its use,” said ‭‭‭‭Ayman Shalaby, assistant vice chairman at the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS).
GASTEC is one of two state-run companies, along with the Natural Gas Vehicles Company (Car Gas), that dominate the sector. Private and foreign companies have also entered the market the past few years.
GASTEC plans to set up 54 new duel-fuel stations with CNG over the next three years, in partnership with Italy’s Eni , as well as building more fueling stations for public buses, Farahat said. Currently, Egypt has 187 CNG fueling stations and 72 conversion centers.
The government also has a plan for minibuses, a common form of cheap transport across Egypt. Under the scheme, 142,000 minibuses would be converted and another 88,000 old diesel minibuses replaced with biofuel equivalents over the next three years, while more than 350 fueling stations would be built.
Motorists gave the duel-fuel system mixed reviews. Some praised cost savings on fuel, but complained of reduced power or luggage space.
Officials say conversions are preceded by technical checks and the cylinder size and shape can be adapted to the vehicle.
The government is subsidising and providing low-interest instalment plans for conversion systems, which cost 5,000-7,500 pounds ($310-$465), as well as encouraging assembly plants and importers to provide vehicles with built-in systems.

Topics: Egypt economy gas

Related

Business & Economy
Egypt’s fuel subsidy bill drops by 69% during July-September period
Business & Economy
Egyptian gold mine owner snubs $1.9bn Endeavour bid

Latest updates

China says hopes it can reach trade agreement with US as soon as possible
US business delegation visits Saudi chamber of commerce
GCC foreign ministers meet in Saudi Arabia ahead of Gulf summit
Passengers report 75% satisfaction rate at Saudi airports: aviation authority
Bangladesh army chief begins four-day historic visit to Myanmar

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.