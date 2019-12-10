You are here

Arab Strategy Forum: Saudi reforms positive for 1.8 billion Muslims

Arab Strategy Forum session in Dubai on Monday chaired by Faisal J. Abbas and featuring Ed Husain, center, and Omar Saif Ghobash, right. (AN)
Mohammad Al-Gergawi, President of the Arab Strategy Forum, gives his opening remarks. (WAM)
Above, Sean Cleary of FutureWorld Foundation. (WAM)
Nick Allan of Contol Risks, above, said the US and China are competing in the next decade in both technology, economy and hopefully not military. (AN)
From left: Faisal Abbas, Editor-in-Chief of Arab News, Ed Husain, co-founder of UK’s counter-extremism think-tank Quilliam, and Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy. (AN)
Ed Husain, a co-founder of UK’s counter-extremism think-tank Quilliam, stresses a point during a panel at Arab Strategy Forum. (WAM)
Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy. (WAM)
Above, Dr. Vikram Mansharamani, Harvard lecturer and author of “Boombustology: Spotting Financial Bubbles Before They Burst” at Arab Strategy Forum. (AN)
From left: Zeina Soufan of Dubai TV, Alain Bejjani of the International Advisory Board of the Atlantic Council, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Hamidy of the Arab Monetary Fund, Dr. Abdulmonem Said of The Egyptian Center for Strategic Studies, and international oil economist Dr. Mamdouh Salameh. (AN)
From left: Becky Anderson of CNN, Karim Sadjadpour, Chief Iran Expert and Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Dr. Elena Suponina, Advisor at the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, Dr. Abdulaziz Bin Sager, Founder and Chairman of the Gulf Research Center, and Huseyin Bagci, Deputy Director of Foreign Policy Institute in Ankara. (WAM)
From left: Emad El Din Adeeb, Dr. Marwan Muasher, Former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan, and Fouad Siniora, former Prime Minister of Lebanon. (AN)
From left: Former US vice president Dick Cheney, Sean Cleary, and former foreign minister of China Li Zhaoxing. (AN)
From left: Former US vice president Dick Cheney, former foreign minister of China Li Zhaoxing, and the Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum. (WAM)
From left: Mohammad Al-Gergawi, President of the Arab Strategy Forum, and the Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum. (WAM)
Huseyin Bagci, Professor and Chair of International Relations Department at M.E.T.U and Deputy Director of Foreign Policy Institute in Ankara (WAM)
Above, attendees at the Arab Strategy Forum in Dubai. (WAM)
Jumana Khamis

  • Author Ed Husain says Kingdom's reforms are not just about Saudi Arabia but the whole Islamic world
  • UAE Minister Omar Saif Ghobash says Arab states would be better off if they separated economic problems from religious ones
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia came in for high praise at the Arab Strategy Forum, an annual event in Dubai attended by prominent scholars, diplomats, strategists and media professionals with the aim to forecast the events and trends for the next 10 years.

Taking part in a panel discussion on Monday with the theme “Future of Islamism in the Next Decade,” Ed Husain, a co-founder of UK’s counter-extremism think-tank Quilliam, drew attention to the ongoing reforms in the Kingdom.

Describing the changes as positive yet “unanticipated,” he praised the Kingdom’s efforts.

“These reforms are not just about Saudi Arabia, they affect the whole region: 1.8 billion Muslims look in that direction several times a day,” he said.

“We are looking to the future of Saudi Arabia as it affects all Muslims around the world,” he said, adding that with these changes, “Muslims and the rest of the world are better for it.”

Since the announcement of the Vision 2030 reform plans in 2016, Saudi Arabia has witnessed steady progress in women’s empowerment.

The most prominent examples are the lifting of the driving ban on women and the removal of a guardianship system that now enables Saudi women to travel or obtain a passport without male consent.

Other advances include the enactment of an anti-harassment law and changes to laws regarding custody and alimony. Women have been allowed to enter new fields such as aviation, state security, economy, entrepreneurship, tourism and entertainment.

Besides praising Saudi Arabia, Husain described the UAE as a country with “an almost ideal model,” where people are “privately pious and realise it is the state and not the mosque that is responsible for solving your social and economic issues.”




Ed Husain, center, co-founder of UK’s counter-extremism think-tank Quilliam, discusses a point during the panel ‘Future of Islamism in the Next Decade.’ (AN)

In his comments on “mosque and state,” Omar Saif Ghobash, assistant minister for cultural affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said there is a need to redefine what it means to be a Muslim Arab today.

Ghobash, who served as UAE’s ambassador to France and Russia and is the author of “Letters to a Young Muslim,” said the definition is needed because it is no longer exceptional in the region to be creative, progressive and economically driven.

If one looks at history, the religious class carried a great deal of authority in how cities operated, he  said. But with advances in knowledge and the creation of various specializations, “the clerical class” can no longer claim to have the ability to answer all questions that may fall under topics such as transport policies, logistics and demographic challenges.

According to Ghobash, “the new generation fortunately does not have a deep understanding of their own history, and maybe that’s a way for them to be more positive of the future — unburdened by their forefather’s baggage.”

The findings of a poll developed by Arab News as part of an ongoing collaboration with the ASF, “Mosque and state: How Arabs see the next 10 years,” were revealed during the panel discussion.

Moderating the session, Faisal J. Abbas, editor-in-chief of Arab News, cited YouGov poll data suggesting that the Arab world remains religious despite reforms and changes in different fields.

The survey suggests that 51 percent of Arabs are in favor of places of worship for other religions but fear a secular state model.

Husain ascribed the stigma connected with secularism in the region to the absence of a native, authentic and relevant definition that Arabs could identity with.

Under the circumstance, “the failure to articulate a strong Arab identity will create a vacuum for extreme Islamism,” said Husain, whose 2007 book “The Islamist: Why I Joined Radical Islam in Britain, What I Saw Inside and Why I Left” has been described as “as much a memoir of personal struggle and inner growth as it is a report on a new type of extremism.”

Criticizing political parties and organizations with an extremist agenda, he asked: “What has Hamas done for Gaza? What has Hezbollah done for Lebanon? What has the Muslim Brotherhood done for the Egyptians? The uprisings led to instability.”

He suggested “progress” as the best model for Arab states to adopt, pointing out that a desire to overthrow the government — as seen in the Arab Spring revolts since 2011— does not result in a “utopian” system.

“We are still suffering from the revolutions since 2011 but what we have seen is a strong response to them ... and that the overthrowing of a governments didn’t work, doesn’t work and will not work.”

Echoing Husain’s views, Ghobash said the sheer scale of social and economic problems across the Arab world is a result of power being used to drive an extremist agenda.

In his view, Arab states would be better off it they correctly identified and separated economic problems from religious ones.

Startup of the Week: Wayakit, the biotech firm helping travelers beat odors and stains

ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • Wayakit leaves the clothes clean and fresh again
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Wayakit is a biotechnology start-up incubated by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).

KAUST Ph.D students Sandra Medina and Luisa Javier are avid travelers who have come up with a pocket-sized product that deals with both odors and stains on fabrics, leaving the cloths clean and fresh again.

Wayakit is also gentler on fabrics because traditional laundry eventually damages them, said Javier, who first moved to Saudi Arabia from Mexico ten years ago.

Her business partner, Sandra Medina, who came from Colombia to study at KAUST, explained to Arab News how Wayakit works. “You just spray the smelly area twice and you’re good to go. In the case of stains, you spray twice and then pat dry it with a tissue and it will disappear,” she said.

The idea for the product came during a trip for a conference two years ago when the travelers realized their luggage was lost “We had to present with our dirty, seven-hours’ flight clothes,” Javier told Arab News.

“We started looking into the possibility then, because there’s not a proper solution to doing laundry while traveling,” she said.

 

They decided they needed to come up with a product that was not pricey, was easy to carry, and did the job by removing stains and bad odors “on-the-go.”

 

 

The duo began by interviewing more than 100 travelers of 23 different nationalities to find out if this was a common issue that travelers struggled with.

 

“From the Entrepreneurship Center at KAUST, we learned the importance of listening first to the customers before designing any product,” said Medina. From these interviews, Wayakit team got the product requirements and then moved into the lab to start working on the formulation of Wayakit. “The amazing facilities and labs in KAUST helped us to speed up the creation of our first prototype. After this, the same KAUST community was the people who first tried Wayakit and gave us feedback. “In KAUST we do not only have state-of-the-art labs, but also a whole entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Medina added.

Wayakit is different from its competitors in that it contains no toxic chemicals, and covers a broader spectrum in covering stains — it is two products in one. It also contains anti-bacterial properties, acting as a sanitizer that “removes all the stains that occur on a day-to-day basis as well as being an odor remover,” Javier said.

The pair went for a biotechnology-based formula that excluded the usage of oxidizers and focused on more organic compounds. “Even the anti-bacterial properties are not toxic as we incorporated these in an environmentally friendly formulation,” she said.

The Wayakit founders had to rigorously test their product, dealing with different types of sweat and stains to perfect their spray. “We had to give testers to travelers to try it out and had to listen to their feedback, then went back to the lab to improve it, in order to make sure the product was as promised.”

Medina said KAUST’s mentorship had also helped their company to develop. “KAUST for us is a catalyst of entrepreneurship and has given us a lot of room to grow our start-up Wayakit,” she said.

KAUST helped Wayakit by giving the advice and support from the start. From entrepreneurial courses to teaching the concepts of building a brand, KAUST encouraged Wayakit to grow from a scientific outlook and helped the founders to better understand the customer.

“As foreigners, it was difficult for us to understand the logistics and procurement of shipping and importing here in Saudi Arabia. KAUST has helped us to face that hurdle in order to be able to reach all our clients in the MENA region and worldwide,” Medina said. “Beyond helping travellers, our mission is to change the way how laundry is commonly done. We found a way to effectively wash clothes reducing water and energy consumption,” Javier said. 

Wayakit has recently began selling in Jeddah’s Homegrown Market, chosen because it is “a Middle Eastern brand store with unique ambience,” said Medina.
 

