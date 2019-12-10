Carrie Underwood and Lucy Liu turn to the Middle East for the Kennedy Center Honors

DUBAI: It seems that Carrie Underwood has caught the Arab label bug.

Shortly after turning heads at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards wearing an embroidered column gown by Lebanese couturier Elie Madi, the singing sensation turned heads at the 42nd annual Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., wearing a striking ensemble from another Arab designer.

The “Love Wins” singer nearly demanded a double take as she stepped out wearing a shimmery, dusty rose gown that boasted long, off-the-shoulder sleeves from Lebanese label Fouad Sarkis, whose lineup of couture gowns have also been spotted on Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor. The princess-worthy dress featured sparkling floral embroidery throughout, which further shone under the lights.







She completed the show-stopping look with a pair of diamond hoop earrings and matching rings.

As for her hair and makeup, Underwood opted for her signature nude pout and smoked-out eyes while her sleek hair was tucked behind one ear.

The 36-year-old joined the likes of Tom Hanks, the Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Steven Spielberg and Joseph Gordon Levitt for a celebrity-studded evening packed with musical performances and speakers.

After her dazzling red carpet turn, Underwood took to the stage to pay tribute to American singer Linda Ronstadt with a rendition of Roy Orbison’s 1977 hit "Blue Bayou" followed by a rendition of "When Will I Be Loved."







Lucy Liu also opted for an ensemble by an Arab designer for the evening. (Getty)



It's been an exciting year for Underwood, who recently released a record-breaking sixth studio album entitled “Cry Pretty” and embarked on a worldwide tour for the album in addition to co-hosting the Country Music Awards for the 12th time and welcoming her second child, a baby boy named Jacob, with her athlete husband Mike Fisher.

Meanwhile, another guest in attendance at the star-studded event was actress Lucy Liu who also opted for an ensemble by an Arab designer for the evening.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star made a statement wearing a strapless, clementine-colored gown from Beirut-based designer Georges Chakra. The floral-embellished design boasted an oversized bow on the bodice and long, floor-trailing train that swept behind her as she walked and posed for cameras.

She completed the look with a set of bold, purple jeweled earrings and a yellow box clutch that featured a metal clasp.