Ellen DeGeneres gifts her entire studio audience a trip to Abu Dhabi

DUBAI: In spirit of the holiday season, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, host of cult daytime talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” gifted the entire studio audience with a giveaway trip to Abu Dhabi.
DeGeneres, along with her guest, actress Jennifer Aniston, kicked off the giveaway session with gift cards, an at-home rowing machine and covetable luggage.
“They have all those stuff, but they have nowhere to go,” DeGeneres said.
“You know what Ellen? I think we should send them someplace exotic,” replied the “Friends” star.
“There’s an island called Yas where you can ride the fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World, catch a wave at Yas Waterworld and meet your favorite characters at Warner Bros World,” Aniston continued to the excited cheers of the audience members.
“They’re going to fly there on Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE,” Aniston said.
When the Etihad air hostesses walked into the studio to give out the tickets to the audience, DeGeneres surprised her guest with tickets for the both of them.
This is not the first time the talk show host has given away a trip to the UAE. In 2015, she picked an audience member, along with actor Vin Diesel, for a 13-day trip to Abu Dhabi to promote the release of the movie “Furious 7.”
A year later, she gifted the audience a trip to Dubai.
The host started off the segment she called “Hello Dubai” during her show by inviting two audience members to play a mock quiz game.
Once she picked the winner, with a little help from an Emirates pilot named Ashley, the comedian and talk show host informed the excited audience that there was a bonus round — for a round trip to Dubai — and they all won.
Meet Fai Khadra, the US-Palestinian multi-hyphenate doing it all
Fai Khadra wears many hats. In addition to being a musician, he also dabbles in modeling, sculptures, DJ’ing and most recently set design
Next, he plans to roll out his own label focusing on everyday basics that are organic and reasonably priced
Updated 11 December 2019
Khaoula Ghanem
DUBAI: "I’m a textbook Virgo," is one of the first admissions from Fai Khadra when we meet at the Farfetch pop-up at the Sole DXB festival.
For the astrology uninitiated, those born between late August and mid-September are defined as meticulous, conscientious and perfectionist, which Khadra, who jetted to Dubai to DJ at the two-day streetwear event, most certainly is.
But one need not know his star sign to come to that conclusion. Just one glimpse at him — he was wearing cropped jeans and classic white Jordans offset by a bright orange, collared jumper and bleached locks — reveals someone who is obviously down to earth but straight-to-business.
While a quick Google search of the 28-year-old, affectionately known as @yourboyfai to his 742,000 Instagram followers, will show hundreds of headlines revolving around his close friendship with international supermodel Kendall Jenner, there is a lot more to the US-Palestinian talent than simply the people he surrounds himself with.
One would think that dreaming up spectacular sets, working on new music and installations, and jetting off to far-flung locations for DJ’ing and modeling gigs would be enough to keep someone occupied.
However, the older brother of DJ twins Simi and Haze reveals that he is just getting started, as he has plans to roll out his very own concept soon.
“I find that it’s really hard to find good basics, whether that’s in apparel, beauty or homeware,” Khadra said.
He plans to launch his own label focusing on everyday basics that are super comfortable, expertly tailored and reasonably priced.
At the core of his concept is a commitment to crafting each product from sustainable, organically sourced materials.
Indeed, sustainability holds a very special meaning to the environmentally conscious Khadra, who reveals that for every trip he makes, including his most recent visit to Dubai, he takes steps to offset his carbon footprint by donating to initiatives that plant trees, a gesture also practiced by model Bella Hadid.
A release date has yet to be announced for the new concept, likely because Khadra is also occupied with exploring various creative avenues. But how does he balance it all?
“For me, it’s really just all the same creative process,” he noted.
Khadra shares that in addition to exhibitions, music and traveling, his Palestinian roots also inspire his art, despite the fact that he has never had the chance to visit.
“I’m super inspired by the strength and resilience of the Palestinian people,” he muses. “I think they (Palestinians) show so much love and humanity, and I’d love to go. It’s probably one of my top destinations to visit,” he revealed.
As for what is next for the multifaceted creative? “I’m just super blessed that I get to wake up every day and do what I love,” he said. “I hope that I can continue to find interesting ways to be more creative and enlighten the world in some way if I can.”