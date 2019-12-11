Search form

You are here

  • Home
  • Algerian protesters demand Thursday’s election be canceled

Algerian protesters demand Thursday’s election be canceled

A demonstrator holds a sign reading "No vote", during a protest rejecting the presidential election in Algiers, Algeria December 11, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4rsbe

Updated 11 December 2019
Reuters

Algerian protesters demand Thursday’s election be canceled

  • Shadowy leaders seek to outflank protest movement
  • Protesters see vote as a charade to keep status quo
Updated 11 December 2019
Reuters

ALGIERS: A big crowd of protesters marched through central Algiers on Wednesday to demand Thursday’s presidential election be canceled, chanting that they would not vote in a poll they regard as a charade.
They chanted “No election tomorrow” and held up banners reading “You have destroyed the country” as riot police stood blocking roads and a helicopter circled overhead. In one place, a column of police barged through the crowd.
The election is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in the months-long struggle between the shadowy network of military, security and political leaders known as the “pouvoir,” who have ruled for decades, and a leaderless street protest movement.
While the military, the dominant force in the pouvoir — “the power” — has cast the election as the only way to end the stalemate on the streets, the protesters reject it as a sham designed to maintain the status quo.
They say no election can be free or fair while the old guard of rulers remain in power and the military stays involved in politics. No foreign observers are in Algeria to monitor the vote.
Whoever is elected after Thursday’s first round and a potential run-off later this month will face a series of hard decisions, with declining energy revenue leading to a planned 9% cut in public spending next year.

DEADLOCK
The deadlock between the enormous protest movement and a state increasingly dominated by the military has put at stake the political future of Africa’s largest country, a nation of 40 million people and a major gas supplier to Europe.
All five of the state-approved candidates running on Thursday are former senior officials linked to the former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika whom the army forced aside in April in response to the protests.
“Algerians want radical change. They are fed up,” said student Ahmed Kamili, 25, wrapped in the national flag.
In the Kabylie region, the fiercest arena of the 1990s civil war between the state and Islamist insurgents, almost all businesses and government offices are closed in a general strike in support of the protesters and against the election.
“The baker and pharmacy are the only open shops in the village,” said Mezouane Azouz, a resident of Haizer in the Kabylie region.
Army chief Lt. Gen. Ahmed Gaed Salah, who has emerged as Algeria’s most powerful political player since Bouteflika was ousted, has pushed for Thursday’s vote as the only way to resolve the political crisis.

Topics: Algeria Election Protests

Related

Middle-East
Algeria’s presidential debate falls flat, as anger simmers

SR42m cinema inaugurated in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region

Updated 5 min 7 sec ago
SPA

SR42m cinema inaugurated in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region

  • The cinema is situated at Al-Rashid Mall, in Jazan City.
Updated 5 min 7 sec ago
SPA

JAZAN: Jazan Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz, on Wednesday inaugurated the first cinema in the Kingdom’s southern region.

The cinema, which cost more than SR42 million, is situated at Al-Rashid Mall, in Jazan City.

Jeddah’s first cinema opened its doors to the public earlier in January, and an industry expected up to 35 million people in the Kingdom to go to the movies every year. 

Cinemas were banned in the country for decades until the first one opened last April in Riyadh. 

Research from PwC Middle East in November estimated that total cinema revenue in Saudi Arabia would reach $1.5 billion by 2030. The forecast was based on a projected 2030 population of 39.5 million, and 6.6 screens per 100,000 people. 

There will be cinemas in Tabuk by the end of this year or by early 2020. The lifting of the cinema ban is part of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi commission gives away 1,500 cinema tickets to those in need

Latest updates

SR42m cinema inaugurated in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region
DiplomaticQuarter: Indian Embassy hosts its annual diplomatic film festival
Services resume at Saudi airport’s Haramain high-speed rail station
Saudi university launches Kingdom’s first self-driving buses
OPEC sees small 2020 oil deficit even before latest supply cut

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.