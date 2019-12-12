SR42m cinema inaugurated in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region

JAZAN: Jazan Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz, on Wednesday inaugurated the first cinema in the Kingdom’s southern region.

The cinema, which cost more than SR42 million, is situated at Al-Rashid Mall, in Jazan City.

Jeddah’s first cinema opened its doors to the public earlier in January, and an industry expected up to 35 million people in the Kingdom to go to the movies every year.

Cinemas were banned in the country for decades until the first one opened last April in Riyadh.

Research from PwC Middle East in November estimated that total cinema revenue in Saudi Arabia would reach $1.5 billion by 2030. The forecast was based on a projected 2030 population of 39.5 million, and 6.6 screens per 100,000 people.

There will be cinemas in Tabuk by the end of this year or by early 2020. The lifting of the cinema ban is part of the Vision 2030 reform plan.