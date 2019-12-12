You are here

Technocratic government key to Lebanon’s woes, former PM claims

Fouad said Hariri should form a technocratic cabinet. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Former Prime Minister of Lebanon Fouad Siniora said Thursday the country will see ‘significant change’ if Saad Hariri includes a technocratic cabinet.

“(Hariri) was chained by the political parties and was not allowed to do anything. I think he was a victim of the system. He deserves one more chance,” Siniora said in an interview with UAE news agency WAM.

“We can see a significant change (If Hariri forms a technocratic government),” he added. A technocratic government is lead by officials selected based on their expertise in a given area.

He said Hariri, who resigned in October amid nationwide protests, would return as prime minister if he could lead a government of technocrats, which was one of the demands from the protesters. He added it will bring a “difference” to the country.

However, Hezbollah and other political groups have rejected the proposal.

Siniora, who was Lebanon’s PM from 2005 to 2009, said the country’s problem worsened because politicians wanted to have full control on the government.

“The situation is very delicate and we need a solution at the earliest,” he said.

Lebanon Saad Hariri

Iraqi politician slams protestors, calls them ‘monkeys’

DUBAI: Former Iraqi member of parliament and prominent politician Izzat Al-Shabander slammed protestors and referred to them as “monkeys” after his name was included in a banner raised by demonstrators in Tahrir Square.

The banner included other politicians who were considered potential candidates for the post of prime minister.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned on last month amid pressure from mass anti-government protests.

Izzat Al-Shabandar took to Twitter in response to the banner, saying that he was “neither a candidate” nor will he “honor the leadership of the monkeys who wrote this banner” and referred to them as belonging to “mafias.”

In responses to his comments, one social media user wrote on Twitter saying: “We do not need hypocrites between us.”

Demonstrations in Iraq erupted early October in protest of corruption, high unemployment, poor public services and foreign interference.

Iraq protests Iraq Middle East

