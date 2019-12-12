You are here

  • Home
  • Frenchman gets 30-year term over 2015 knife attack on soldiers

Frenchman gets 30-year term over 2015 knife attack on soldiers

An image from CCTV camera footage shows Moussa Coulibaly, who has been sentenced to thirty years in prison for attempting to murder three soldiers in Nice, in 2015. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6nutf

Updated 12 December 2019
AFP

Frenchman gets 30-year term over 2015 knife attack on soldiers

  • Moussa Coulibaly, now 35, staged his assault just weeks after the killing of 12 people at the Charlie Hebdo newspaper offices in Paris
  • After the Nice attack Coulibaly told investigators he hated France as well as police, the military and Jews
Updated 12 December 2019
AFP

PARIS: A Paris court on Thursday sentenced an extremist to 30 years in prison over his February 2015 knife attack on three soldiers guarding a Jewish center in the Mediterranean city of Nice.

Moussa Coulibaly, now 35, staged his assault just weeks after the killing of 12 people at the Charlie Hebdo newspaper offices in Paris, the beginning of a wave of assaults carried out in the name of Daesh and other extremist groups.

In issuing its ruling, the judges noted that Coulibaly had shown “little or no regret” for the attack, in which two soldiers were injured before a third wrestled Coulibaly to the ground.

They found “an almost fanatical determination” to apply Daesh calls for French citizens to carry out terror attacks on home soil.

The assault sparked criticism of the government’s security efforts after the Charlie Hebdo massacre, since Coulibaly was well known to police.

A few weeks earlier, French intelligence services had been alerted to the fact that he was trying to enter Turkey — a key staging point for extremists seeking to go fight in Syria — and asked the country to expel him.

He was questioned upon his return but later released because of insufficient evidence to press charges.

After the Nice attack Coulibaly told investigators he hated France as well as police, the military and Jews.

But in court on Thursday, Coulibaly said “I’m now against violence. I would not do again what I did.”

Topics: France Moussa Coulibaly Nice attack

Related

World
3 French soldiers attacked outside Jewish center
World
French Muslims feel fear and alienation after Nice attack

Erdogan’s former allies to challenge AKP’s rule in Turkey

Updated 52 min 2 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Erdogan’s former allies to challenge AKP’s rule in Turkey

  • Ahmet Davutoglu served as prime minister and chairman of the AKP from 2014 to 2016 before falling out with Erdogan
  • Insiders expect the new party to be called Gelecek Partisi (Future Party) and to use a cinar (plane) tree as its logo.
Updated 52 min 2 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkey’s former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu filed an official application with the Interior Ministry to legally establish his new yet-to-be-named political party on Thursday. A launch meeting was scheduled to be held Friday in Ankara, at which further details will be revealed.

Arab News has learned that insiders expect the party to be called Gelecek Partisi (Future Party) and to use a cinar (plane) tree as its logo. The tree, a senior official from the new party told Arab News, is a symbol of the ancient culture of Anatolia, and represents the party’s desire to reach out to all segments of Turkish society.

Davutoglu’s party is widely expected to take supporters away from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), with several of its founding members themselves former AKP lawmakers. But its council also includes hijab-wearing females, Alevites, Roma, Kurds, and Caucasians. The party will also include an ex-deputy from the pro-Kurdish HDP.

One of the most-prominent members of the new party is Nihal Olcok, the ex-wife of Erdogan’s public relations adviser Erol Olcok, who made headlines recently for her harsh criticism of the country’s political management.

A senior official within Davutoglu’s new party recently claimed that a team of AKP-affiliated officials assigned by Erdogan visited Davutoglu last Thursday in a last-ditch attempt to convince him not to launch his party. Davutoglu rejected the offer and two days later Erdogan accused the party leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan — who is expected to launch his own party very soon — of fraud in connection with the state-run Halkbank, which was accused by US prosecutors of being part of a scheme to help Iran evade US sanctions.

Istanbul Sehir University, founded by Davutoglu, had its assets frozen recently by Halkbank when the university was struggling to repay the loan it took from the bank. The University has 7,000 students, many from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

Davutoglu issued a written response to Erdogan’s accusations, calling on the president to establish a parliamentary commission to examine the assets of the president and his team, as well as of their relatives.

Davutoglu served as prime minister and chairman of the AKP from 2014 to 2016 before falling out with Erdogan. He resigned from the AKP on September 13, claiming that the party was unable to solve the country’s urgent problems and accusing them of restricting basic liberties, including freedom of speech.

Babacan is reportedly also planning to launch his own breakaway party — which is expected to be of a much more technocratic nature — before the end of the year, but his announcement could be delayed until January 5, because of legal procedures.

In a television interview last month, Babacan cautioned against one-man rule and said Turkey was passing through a “dark tunnel,” and witnessing a range of human-rights violations.

“Our party aims to create a stance that various parts of society agree on,” he also said. “It’s the design of a new Turkey that is realistic and can be put into practice.”

Topics:  Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Middle-East
Erdogan-Davutoglu standoff before launch of splinter party
Middle-East
Former Turkish PM Davutoglu slams Erdogan's AKP after Istanbul defeat

Latest updates

Karate athlete bags gold for Lebanon
Top international horse-riding judge marvels at ‘breathtaking’ Saudi venue for historic Diriyah Equestrian Festival
Erdogan’s former allies to challenge AKP’s rule in Turkey
China's aviation regulator raised concerns with Boeing on 737 MAX design changes
Saudi siblings flying the flag for the Kingdom at Diriyah Tennis Cup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.