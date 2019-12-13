You are here

Saudi Arabia a ‘model of moderate Islam,’ says EU official

Saudi Human Rights Commission chief Awwad Al-Awwad (right) with Tomas Zdechovsky, vice chairman of the European Parliament Committee on Employment and Social Affairs, in Brussels on Thursday. (Saudi HRC via Twitter)
Awwad Al-Awwad, president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, met Tomas Zdechovsky, vice chairman of the European Parliament Committee on Employment and Social Affairs, in Brussels on Thursday. 

The Kingdom’s ambassador to the EU, Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifi, also attended the meeting.

They discussed ways to develop cooperation between the Kingdom and the European Parliament in social and humanitarian fields, in addition to a review of the Kingdom’s efforts to support human rights, and the reforms it has undertaken in this field, including the issuance of 60 decisions.

Zdechovsky described Saudi Arabia as a model of moderate Islam, citing its role in combating extremism and the importance of its position in the Islamic world. 

 

Saudi Civil Service Ministry links up with 90 other agencies

RIYADH: The Ministry of Civil Service, through a strategic partnership with the e-government program “Yesser,” has linked central databases with 90 government agencies representing more than 86 percent of public sector employees.

The database connection was secured after the agencies completed the requirements for sending human resources data through the government integration channel according to the classification of groups specified by the ministry.

The ministry, represented by its Digital Transformation Agency, has provided more than 27 electronic services on its website, serving government agencies and public sector employees.

This includes the “Eltizam” (commitment) service to provide human resources data including personnel data, jobs, salaries, qualifications, leave and performance evaluation.

There is also the “My Career Data” platform, which enables civil servants and human resources specialists to review and correct data, providing access to historical career records and administrative transactions.

King Salman recently issued directives to government agencies to complete electronic connectivity with the Ministry of Civil Service, to provide human resources data within 120 days.

