Saudi Arabia a ‘model of moderate Islam,’ says EU official

Awwad Al-Awwad, president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, met Tomas Zdechovsky, vice chairman of the European Parliament Committee on Employment and Social Affairs, in Brussels on Thursday.

The Kingdom’s ambassador to the EU, Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifi, also attended the meeting.

They discussed ways to develop cooperation between the Kingdom and the European Parliament in social and humanitarian fields, in addition to a review of the Kingdom’s efforts to support human rights, and the reforms it has undertaken in this field, including the issuance of 60 decisions.

Zdechovsky described Saudi Arabia as a model of moderate Islam, citing its role in combating extremism and the importance of its position in the Islamic world.