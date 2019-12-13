You are here

  • Home
  • Rania Nashar, CEO of Samba Financial Group

Rania Nashar, CEO of Samba Financial Group

Rania Nashar
Short Url

https://arab.news/zt22r

Updated 14 December 2019
Arab News

Rania Nashar, CEO of Samba Financial Group

Updated 14 December 2019
Arab News

Rania Nashar has been CEO of Samba Financial Group since 2017. 

Forbes has named her one of the 100 most powerful women in the world for the second time, the first being in 2018, making her the first Saudi female to make the entry twice.

The CEO placed at 97th on a list that featured names like climate-change activist Greta Thunberg, Emirati businesswoman Raja Easa Al-Gurg, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde. 

Nashar graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and information technology from King Saud University in 1997.

She also attended the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business in Charlottesville for a leadership development program in 2012. 

She began her career with Samba Financial Group after obtaining her bachelor’s, working as a private bank technology and quality assurance coordinator for nearly four years, before moving to e-consumerism for another four years.

In 2006, Nashar was promoted to anti-money laundering compliance officer, before she became the head of compliance less than three years after that. In October 2014, she became the chief audit executive, until she rose to CEO in 2017.

Samba Financial Group was founded in 1980 and has become one of region’s largest financial services group. Samba has over 73 branches in Saudi Arabia, with 25 dedicated to female customers.

Topics: Who's Who Samba Financial Group Forbes most powerful women's list

Related

Saudi Arabia
Marei bin Mahfouz, founder and chairman of the Marei bin Mahfouz Group
Saudi Arabia
Bandar Allaf, chairman of the Saudi Arabia Smart Grid Conference

Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development

Updated 14 December 2019
SPA

Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development

  • More than 220 diplomats, religious leaders and representatives of civil society organizations from various countries, are taking part in the conference
Updated 14 December 2019
SPA

VIENNA, Austria: Twenty young Saudis have traveled to Europe to represent the Kingdom at a world interfaith conference aimed at promoting peace and sustainable development.

The group of male and female graduates from the first two rounds of the country’s Salam for Cultural Communication program joined hundreds of high-profile delegates in the Austrian capital Vienna for the gathering organized by the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID).

The event, running under the title “Dialogue for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” was inaugurated on Wednesday in the city’s Platinum Hall and will continue until next Sunday.

More than 220 invitees, including diplomats, religious leaders, and representatives of civil society organizations from various countries around the globe, are taking part in the conference.

The meeting aims to raise awareness about the importance of interfaith and intercultural dialogue in achieving sustainable development goals, promoting global peace, and emphasizing the importance of involving women in decision-making processes.

A peace delegation participated in the graduation ceremony for the fifth batch of the International Fellowship Program, which offers training applications to enhance intercultural dialogue, coexistence and peace, and help build bridges of communication between various societies throughout the world.

In addition, a program of cultural visits prepared by KAICIID employees, included a number of Vienna landmarks.

The program aims to monitor the Kingdom’s image and track reports published by international organizations and research centers. It also has integrated databases on key international influencers and organizations interested in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia, and issues in-depth research and studies on issues related to the Kingdom.

Another major function of the program is to provide a platform for dialogue, open communication, and positive understanding between Saudis and other societies, in a bid to promote global understanding and awareness of different cultures.

 

Topics: KAICIID Salam for Cultural Communication interfaith dialogue religious tolerance

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi interfaith center allocates $1.7 million for initiatives to counter hate speech
Saudi Arabia
Saudi chief of Vienna-based interfaith center calls for peaceful coexistence

Latest updates

Homemade ‘Nikes’ give Filipino athlete a golden edge
Sudan’s Bashir awaits his fate in corruption trial
Boy, 13, arrested in killing of Barnard College freshman
Japan, Bangladesh cancel official visits to India amid protests over new citizenship law
Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.