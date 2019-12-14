You are here

  • Home
  • New board of directors for Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya Investment Co.

New board of directors for Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya Investment Co.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will head the new Qiddiya board. (SPA/File photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/85fge

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

New board of directors for Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya Investment Co.

  • The PIF launched the Qiddiya project as an entertainment, sports and arts destination with more than 300 facilities
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has approved a new board of directors for Qiddiya Investment Co. (QIC).

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will head the new board. 

It consists of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Prince Turki bin Hathloul bin Abdul Aziz, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khatib, Eng. Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Sultan, Fahd bin Abdulmohsen Al-Rasheed, Eng. Faisal Bafarat, and Dr. Rakan Al-Harthy.

The PIF launched the Qiddiya project as an entertainment, sports and arts destination with more than 300 facilities particularly aimed at Saudi youth. 

It will occupy an area of 334 square kilometers west of Riyadh. 

The PIF hopes it will contribute to diversifying the Saudi economy, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

In 2017, the PIF announced its 2018-2020 program —  one of 12 programs designed to help achieve Saudi Vision 2030 —  outlining its plans to contribute to the diversification of the economy and transform the Kingdom into a hub for international investment by next year. 

The goal was to raise the value of its managed assets to over $400 billion by 2020.

The PIF is the Kingdom’s main investment arm, and its goal is to become one of the largest and most influential sovereign wealth funds in the world. 

To achieve that, it is, according to a statement, “working to establish a diversified portfolio in accordance with the highest international standards by investing in attractive and long-term opportunities in various sectors and assets locally and internationally.”

It invests in four main areas: Saudi companies, real estate, Saudi mega-projects, and “promising sectors.”

Topics: Qiddiya Investment Co. Saudi Arabia Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Vision 2030

Related

Business & Economy
Six Flags names chief of Qiddiya theme park project, outside Riyadh
Business & Economy
Saudi investment fund PIF ‘has $300bn in assets and counting’

Saudi authorities react to smokers’ complaints about cigarette quality

Updated 14 December 2019
Fatima Muhammad

Saudi authorities react to smokers’ complaints about cigarette quality

  • Lab tests underway to check for ‘manipulation of ingredients’
Updated 14 December 2019
Fatima Muhammad

JEDDAH: Since the implementation of the law regarding “plain packaging” on cigarettes in Saudi Arabia on August 23 this year, a number of smokers have reportedly complained to the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) about a perceived difference in the quality of the cigarettes inside that packaging.

The complaints have been filed despite the manufacturers’ insistence that there has been no change to their actual cigarettes, only to the packaging, and the SFDA’s confirmation that it examines all shipments arriving in the Kingdom to ensure they adhere to regulations.

The SFDA and the Ministry of Commerce have contacted cigarette companies and requested an explanation for the complaints. 

The companies say they have only changed the packaging to abide by new regulations set by the World Health Organization, which have been implemented by Saudi Arabia.

The SFDA and the Ministry of Commerce have asked tobacco companies to provide information about the ingredients of their cigarettes, the origin of the ingredients and the countries in which they are produced and packed.

The companies have also been ordered to conduct taste tests and to provide an explanation to consumers about the alleged change in taste.

The SFDA has sent seven samples to product-testing lab Eurofins to see if there has been any change in the quality of cigarettes over the past two years. The results will be released once received. If there has been any “manipulation of ingredients,” authorities say, the companies will face disciplinary measures.

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International released a statement on its Twitter account, saying: “Our cigarettes distributed in Saudi Arabia are authentic and in line with the Saudi plain packaging regulation.”

Similarly, British American Tobacco in Middle East noted that it complies with all laws, regulations and standards within all countries in which it sells its products. 

Haifa Esshi, a consultant who helps smokers quit the habit, said that smoking is on the increase in Saudi Arabia. 

Around 20 percent of the Kingdom’s male population smoke, she said, adding that while there are no official figures available, she believes that more women are smoking in Saudi Arabia than ever before.

Topics: smoking Cigarettes Saudi Food and Drug Authority

Related

Saudi Arabia
Smokers say Saudi price hike unlikely to make them kick habit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Zakat and Tax prohibits sale of cigarettes without tax stamps

Latest updates

New board of directors for Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya Investment Co.
Where We Are Going Today: Zaitunay Bay
Saudi authorities react to smokers’ complaints about cigarette quality
Saudi Hajj Ministry widens plans for Egypt, Sudan pilgrims
Festival celebrating traditional Saudi markets opens in Eastern Province

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.