You are here

  • Home
  • DJ Khaled nabs spot on Forbes’ ranking of highest-paid music stars

DJ Khaled nabs spot on Forbes’ ranking of highest-paid music stars

DJ Khaled is the only artist of Arabic descent to make the annual list. AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/msfqd

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DJ Khaled nabs spot on Forbes’ ranking of highest-paid music stars

  • Forbes released its annual list of top-earning music stars of the year
  • US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled is among the world’s top-earning musicians of 2019
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled is among the world’s top-earning musicians of 2019, according to the annual Forbes list of the year’s 40 highest-paid musical artists. 

The “I’m the One” hitmaker earned $40 million this year, landing the 29th spot, alongside The Weeknd and Marshmello who he is tied with. 

The US-based DJ and producer, who was born Khaled Mohamed Khaled to Palestinian immigrants, is the only artist of Arab descent to make the list. In addition to his music, DJ Khaled’s take-home reflects other lucrative ventures such as acting and writing. 

He was cast to voice one of the characters in “Spies in Disguise,” set to launch later this month. He will also appear in the film “Bad Boys for Life.”

Additionally, in 2016, the mogul published a book entitled “The Keys,” that delves into his lessons for success. 

Topping the list was Taylor Swift, who collected $185 million in the past year. She’s followed by Kanye West, who raked in $150 million and Ed Sheeran, who rounds out the top three with an earning of $110 million. 

Check out the full list here.

Topics: DJ Khaled

Priyanka Chopra to launch wedding reality show starring singing, dancing couples

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are executive producing a new series on Amazon Prime. AFP
Updated 58 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Priyanka Chopra to launch wedding reality show starring singing, dancing couples

  • The Bollywood star has just revealed that she and her husband Nick Jonas will be executive producing a new web series on Amazon Prime
  • The currently-untitled, unscripted show will follow engaged couples as they prepare for their sangeet
Updated 58 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Shortly after Priyanka Chopra launched her latest digital venture, an original YouTube show entitled “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,” that features a series of high-profile guests, the Bollywood star has just revealed that she and her husband Nick Jonas will be executive producing a new web series on Amazon Prime.

The currently-untitled, unscripted show will follow engaged couples as they prepare for their sangeet, an Indian ceremony that takes place before the wedding and involves choreographed traditional dancing and music that tells the story of the bride and groom. 

“At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives,” wrote Chopra on Instagram.

“Nick Jonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject. Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed,” she continued.

The couple, who got married at a multi-day Indian wedding in a palace in Jaipur last year, are currently casting engaged couples online to appear in the unscripted show.

“If you're engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular,” she wrote. 

Each episode of the series will follow an engaged couple, along with their wedding party, family and friends in the days leading up to their wedding. There will be a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists and creative directors to help them prepare for the pre-wedding celebration. 

Those who wish to be a part of the new documentary-style show, which will begin filming in 2020, can sign up online at www.castingengagedcouples.castingcrane.com.

Topics: Priyanka Chopra nick jonas

Latest updates

DJ Khaled nabs spot on Forbes’ ranking of highest-paid music stars
Thousands join Bangkok’s biggest protest since 2014 coup
Priyanka Chopra to launch wedding reality show starring singing, dancing couples
Morocco ex-diplomat to UN accused of visa fraud over workers
Pompeo warns Iran of ‘decisive response’ if US interests in Iraq harmed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.