Saudi Heritage Preservation Society wins UN role

The Saudi Heritage Preservation Society has become the first Gulf organization to act as a global consultant with UNESCO. (AN file photo)
Updated 16 December 2019
SPA

  • Its mission includes monitoring and encouraging public and private initiatives related to the preservation of Saudi heritage
RIYADH: The Saudi Heritage Preservation Society has become the first Gulf organization to act as a global consultant with the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The move follows a recommendation by UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee at a forum in Bogota, Colombia, and caps several international achievements by the society.

In recent years the society had widened its role in preserving Saudi heritage, as well as raising awareness of its importance and national value.

In 2013, the society launched several projects emphasizing protecting and documenting archaeological sites and old buildings. Moreover, the projects involve initiatives toward sculptures and skills associated with traditional arts and crafts through launching awareness campaigns and seasonal competitions.

Its mission includes monitoring and encouraging public and private initiatives related to the preservation of Saudi heritage, identifying undeveloped and overlooked areas of Saudi cultural legacy, and promoting public awareness about the importance of Saudi cultural heritage for present and future generations.

Saudi center for disease prevention signs agreement with Swedish agency

Saudi center for disease prevention signs agreement with Swedish agency

  • The two parties agreed to promote and develop public health initiatives of common concern
RIYADH: The National Center for Disease Prevention and Control has signed a cooperation agreement with the Public Health Agency of Sweden.

The agreement will strengthen ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries in public health within the framework of cooperation prepared in 2019.

On behalf of the center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Gwizani, executive director-general, signed the agreement with his Swedish counterpart, Dr. Johan Carlsson.

The two parties agreed to promote and develop public health initiatives of common concern, as well as outlining the fields of work covered.

These fields included the workforce, organizational development, institutional strategy, business planning, specialized microbiology laboratories, health economics, non-communicable disease prevention, promotion of healthy lifestyles, the monitoring of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and health improvement.

Dr. Al-Gwizani said that the agreement would last for five years. It would then be reviewed and renewed after the agreement of both parties.

“These agreements reinforce the center’s role in creating new health practices and developing the performance of the public health sector,” he said. “Benefiting from well-established organizations such as the Public Health Agency of Sweden confirms our eagerness to convey the best practices to the public health sector locally, as well as exchanging experiences.”

