Saudi Heritage Preservation Society wins UN role

RIYADH: The Saudi Heritage Preservation Society has become the first Gulf organization to act as a global consultant with the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The move follows a recommendation by UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee at a forum in Bogota, Colombia, and caps several international achievements by the society.

In recent years the society had widened its role in preserving Saudi heritage, as well as raising awareness of its importance and national value.

In 2013, the society launched several projects emphasizing protecting and documenting archaeological sites and old buildings. Moreover, the projects involve initiatives toward sculptures and skills associated with traditional arts and crafts through launching awareness campaigns and seasonal competitions.

Its mission includes monitoring and encouraging public and private initiatives related to the preservation of Saudi heritage, identifying undeveloped and overlooked areas of Saudi cultural legacy, and promoting public awareness about the importance of Saudi cultural heritage for present and future generations.