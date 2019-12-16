Tennis champ Daniil Medvedev lauds Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Tennis Cup, calls for its return

You are here

The tournament was held at the multi-purpose built arena on the outskirts of Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • ‘I really loved everything here — hopefully it’s not going to stop and I’m going to come back next year’
  • The chairman of the General Sports Authority said there are already plans of bringing the tournament back in 2020
RIYADH: Diriyah Tennis Cup champion Daniil Medvedev is calling for Saudi Arabia’s first professional tennis tournament to become a regular stop on the tour, insisting the event has the makings of becoming one of the sport’s best.

World No. 5 Medvedev came out on top in the weekend’s history-making event at the Diriyah Arena.

The tournament, organized by BSG Sports Group, welcomed eight of the world’s best players, who competed for the lion’s share of a $3 million prize purse over three days of thrilling hard-court tennis, held in the same 15,000-seater arena that hosted the epic Clash on the Dunes boxing bout just a week earlier.

In a thrilling spectacle Medvedev, the 23-year-old Russian widely tipped to break Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s stranglehold on the sport, saw off the challenges of David Goffin (Belgium), Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) and finalist Fabio Fognini (Italy) en route to his $1 million title win.

Scheduled just a month before the season-opening Australian Open, the eight players viewed the first-time tournament as ideal preparation for their 2020 campaigns — and a way of expanding the global appeal of tennis into a new fanbase.

Speaking after the final, Medvedev admitted that the players had been just as enthralled by the tournament as the local support, insisting that the Diriyah Tennis Cup has all the ingredients needed to go on to become one of the standout Tour events.

He said: “I really loved everything here — organization, court, fans, people. Everything was super great and hopefully it’s not going to stop and I’m going to come back next year. I think in three or four years it could be one of the best tournaments on Tour.”

Having created the event as a means of growing tennis in the Kingdom as part of the wider Vision 2030 strategy to further promote healthy and active lifestyles, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia (GSA), confirmed that plans for the tournament’s return in 2020 were already under way.

“This is only the start of tennis in our country but what an incredible start,” Prince Abdul Aziz said.

“Already in a single week huge strides have been made and the sport has earned a place in the hearts of so many, young and old, boys and girls. I am extremely proud that a perfect platform has been built for tennis to grow.

“When we pictured staging an international event, the scenes here today are exactly what we hoped for. World-class tennis being played to a full stadium and players made to feel right at home. I know this will have inspired a lot of people to pick up a racket, including myself. Already we are discussing plans for an even bigger and better 2020 edition.”

World No. 11 David Goffin gave a similar view, emphasizing how impressed he was by every aspect of the debut tournament, which also featured Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland), John Isner (US), Gael Monfils (France) and Lucas Pouille (France).

“To have a tournament like this in the middle of pre-season is very good,” said Goffin.

“It was great. The fans were super excited to see professional tennis here. The atmosphere was super nice on center court. I hope to come back next year for what will hopefully be an even better tournament for me.”

Joshua offers to be Fury’s sparring partner if it helps him beat Wilder

  • Anthony Joshua remains desperate for a showdown with Deontay Wilder that would see both men attempt to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis
LONDON: Anthony Joshua has offered to be Tyson Fury’s sparring partner if it helps his fellow British fighter beat WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Joshua has been left frustrated in his attempts to lure America’s Wilder into the ring as he bids to unify the division following his victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. last weekend.

The 30-year-old, who regained the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, feels he has a better chance of landing a blockbuster unification showdown with Fury than with Wilder.

Fury faces a re-match with the American on Feb. 22, having drawn their first encounter, and Joshua told Sky Sports News: “I think honestly he might beat Wilder next time.

“I think Fury would fight me quicker than Wilder would, so, if that’s the case, I want him to win. Imagine that fight on British soil.

“If Tyson needs me, I’ll go out and spar with him to get him ready for Wilder.”

Joshua remains desperate for a showdown with Wilder that would see both men attempt to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

“It still puzzles me as to why it’s so difficult to pin this man down,” Joshua said. “This is the man I need to pin down to get the last ring and conquer this division.”

“You’ve got the two lords of the rings here,” he added. “The last one to unify, undisputed, the division. I’ve got four (including the IBO belt), he’s got one. I just need one more.”

Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev is the IBF’s next mandatory challenger for Joshua, while the WBO has ordered the Londoner to fight Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

And speaking about a potential third meeting with Ruiz Jr, the Mexican-American, who stunned the boxing world by beating Joshua in June, the British boxer said: “One trillion percent.

“I always said I’d fight him in Tijuana, with his uncle as referee. Me and Andy will soon see each other in the ring again.”

