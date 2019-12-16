You are here

Burglars nab jewelry worth $64m from British celeb Tamara Ecclestone

In this Monday, Sept. 2, 2013 file photo, Tamara Ecclestone arrives for the World Premiere of the film Rush, at a central London cinema in Leicester Square. (AP)
  • Ecclestone’s West London home raided
  • Burglars evaded heavy security
LONDON: Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, has had an estimated 50 million pounds ($64 million)-worth of jewelry stolen from her home on a London street known as Billionaire Row.
A spokesman said the 35-year-old had been left “angry and shaken” over a raid which evaded both the 24-hour security teams that patrol the street and Ecclestone’s own internal security system.
The second daughter of Formula One’s former commercial supremo lives on Kensington Palace Gardens, among the residencies of the French and Russian ambassadors and close to the Kensington Palace home of Prince William and his wife Kate.
The average property price for the street stands at 36.5 million pounds, according to online portal Zoopla, and a police presence can be seen at all times.
The Sun newspaper reported that Ecclestone, a model and celebrity in Britain, had just left the country for her Christmas holidays when the burglars entered the property via the garden and seized gems from safes hidden in her bedroom.
“I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion at the Ecclestone-Rutland family home,” a spokesman said, referring to her husband Jay Rutland.
“Internal security are co-operating with police in this matter. Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident.”
A police spokeswoman would not confirm any specific details but said police had been called to a house in west London just after 2300 on Friday night to reports of a burglary.
“Officers attended,” the spokeswoman said. “It was reported that an amount of high value jewelry had been stolen. There have been no arrests. Inquiries continue.”
($1 = 0.78)

Topics: Tamara Ecclestone theft crime UK

Bali’s drugged, smuggled orangutan headed back to the wild

BALI, Indonesia: A baby orangutan that was drugged by a Russian trafficker in a failed bid to smuggle it out of Bali will be released back into the wild.
The case made headlines in March when suspicious authorities on the Indonesian holiday island stopped Andrei Zhestkov, who was flying back to Russia, and opened his luggage to find a two-year-old orangutan sleeping inside a rattan basket.
Zhestkov, sentenced to a year in prison in July, had packed baby formula and blankets for the orangutan. He was also carrying two live geckos and five lizards inside the suitcase.
On Monday, conservation authorities in Bali rolled out a big fruit plate for fuzzy-haired Bon Bon as he prepares to move to a conservation center in Sumatra — one of just two places where the critically endangered species is found in the wild.
Bon Bon’s caretaker, Ketut Diandika, confessed to being a little bit sad at the ape’s departure.
“I actually want Bon Bon to stay here so that I can still take care of him,” he said.
The Southeast Asian archipelago’s rainforests boast some of the highest levels of biodiversity in the world and it is a key source and transit point for animal trafficking.
In a separate case at the weekend, officials in Sumatra’s Riau province said they arrested two men, allegedly part of an international trafficking ring, who were attempting to smuggle four lion cubs and a baby leopard from Africa, along with dozens of tortoises.

Topics: wildlife Indonesia smuggling

