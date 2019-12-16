‘Butcher of Bosnia’ Mladic appeal date set for March

You are here

Former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic enters the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), to hear the verdict in his genocide trial, in 2017. (AFP)
  • Mladic, once dubbed the Butcher of Bosnia, was sentenced to life behind bars in November 2017 for his role in the Balkans war, including the 1995 Srebrenica massacre
  • About 100,000 people were killed and 2.2 million others displaced in the 1992-95 war, which erupted as communal rivalries tore Yugoslavia apart
THE HAGUE: A UN tribunal will hear arguments in March in the appeal of former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, convicted of genocide and war crimes committed in Bosnia’s 1990s civil war.
Mladic, once dubbed the Butcher of Bosnia, was sentenced to life behind bars in November 2017 for his role in the Balkans war, including the 1995 Srebrenica massacre — Europe’s worst bloodshed since World War II.
About 100,000 people were killed and 2.2 million others displaced in the 1992-95 war, which erupted as communal rivalries tore Yugoslavia apart after the fall of communism.
Both prosecution and defense have appealed against the verdict, which found 77-year-old Mladic guilty on 10 counts including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder and deportation.
Judges at the UN’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague ordered that the hearings would take place on March 17-18.
In one of its final judgments, the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) acquitted the brazen ex-commander of genocide in certain municipalities, a fact which now forms the bulk of the prosecution’s appeal.
Judges had said “ruthless” Bosnian Serb forces under Mladic’s command carried out “mass executions” and showed “little or no respect for human life or dignity.”
The crimes were “among the most heinous known to humankind,” the judge said when handing down the sentence.
At Srebrenica, Bosnian Serb forces overran UN peacekeepers before slaughtering almost 8,000 Muslim men and boys and dumping their bodies into mass graves.
Mladic was among the top leaders to face international justice over the Balkans wars — along with former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic and ex-Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic.
They were accused of forming a “joint criminal enterprise” to create a Greater Serbia by ridding the territory of Bosnian Muslims and non-Serbs.
Milosevic died in his cell in The Hague in March 2006, suffering a heart attack before his trial had finished.
Karadzic was convicted of genocide in 2016 for the Srebrenica massacre and other atrocities during the war and sentenced to 40 years.
After an appeal, judges increased his sentence to life, saying the initial term had underestimated the “sheer scale and systematic cruelty” of his crimes.

Topics: Ratko Mladic Srebrenica massacre Yugoslavia

Turkey must step up measures against money laundering, watchdog says

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities must address shortcomings in tackling money laundering and terrorism financing or face being added to a “grey list” of countries with inadequate financial controls, according to a global money laundering watchdog.
In a report issued on Monday, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) highlighted gaps in Turkey’s efforts to prevent financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
Out of 11 areas evaluated, Turkey was deemed to require major or fundamental improvements in nine. The report’s findings mean Ankara will be put under observation for a year, and could be added to the grey list if it does not make improvements.
The watchdog said Turkey should make “fundamental improvements in measures for freezing assets linked to terrorism, terrorist organizations and financiers.”
Turkey had a low rate of conviction for terrorism financing, the report said, pointing to data it said was provided by authorities showing more than 6,000 people were prosecuted in 2017 but only 115 convicted.
Ankara should also improve efforts to prevent “the raising, moving and using of funds for weapons of mass destruction,” the report said, adding that Turkey was slow in following up UN Security Council resolutions relating to Iran and North Korea.
Turkey says it abides by all international laws and United Nations resolutions.
The report also called on Turkey to strengthen its use of financial intelligence in money laundering cases and develop a national strategy for investigating and prosecuting different types of money laundering.

Topics: Turkey Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

