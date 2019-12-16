You are here

  Wife of Zimbabwe's VP is charged with attempting to kill him

Wife of Zimbabwe’s VP is charged with attempting to kill him

Zimbabwean Deputy President Constantino Chiwenga with his wife Marry, right, upon arrival for the inauguration ceremony of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. (AP Photo)
AP

Wife of Zimbabwe’s VP is charged with attempting to kill him

  • Marry Chiwenga is alleged to have tried to deny medical treatment to her husband by insisting he stay at a hotel instead of a hospital when he was flown to South Africa for medical treatment
  • Marry Chiwenga is also accused of laundering about $1 million to neighboring South Africa by pretending to pay for goods that were never brought into Zimbabwe
HARARE, Zimbabwe: The wife of Zimbabwe’s vice president has been charged with attempting to kill her husband.
Marry Chiwenga, a former model and wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court Monday where she was also charged with money laundering and fraud.
Wearing a floral dress, she waved to journalists as she entered the court’s holding cells. The magistrate ordered that she remain in custody pending a bail hearing.
She is accused of trying to kill her husband in South Africa in July. First, she tried to deny medical treatment to Chiwenga by insisting he stay at a hotel instead of a hospital when he was flown to South Africa for emergency medical treatment, according to the charge sheet.
While Chiwenga was in the hospital on July 8, she went to his room, asked security to leave and, while alone with him, removed an intravenous drip and a catheter, causing him to bleed profusely, according to the charge sheet. She then forced him off the bed and tried to bring him out of the ward before being intercepted by his security detail, the charges said.
Chiwenga later went to China where he received medical treatment for four months and he returned to Zimbabwe in November. On his return, Chiwenga said he was suffering from a condition that narrowed or tightened his esophagus.
Marry Chiwenga is also accused of laundering about $1 million to neighboring South Africa by pretending to pay for goods that were never brought into Zimbabwe, according to the charges.
She was seen as close to her husband before and immediately after he led the military to force the late former president, Robert Mugabe, to resign in 2017.
She faded from the limelight as she and her husband began to suffer ill-health, both with visibly swollen hands. She has not been seen in public with Chiwenga since he returned from China in November. On Monday, the state run Herald newspaper described her as “the estranged wife” of the vice president.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has described fighting corruption as a top priority since assuming power in 2017. But critics and the opposition say the anti-corruption commission is mainly targeted people viewed as dissenters.

‘Butcher of Bosnia’ Mladic appeal date set for March

‘Butcher of Bosnia’ Mladic appeal date set for March

  • Mladic, once dubbed the Butcher of Bosnia, was sentenced to life behind bars in November 2017 for his role in the Balkans war, including the 1995 Srebrenica massacre
  • About 100,000 people were killed and 2.2 million others displaced in the 1992-95 war, which erupted as communal rivalries tore Yugoslavia apart
THE HAGUE: A UN tribunal will hear arguments in March in the appeal of former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, convicted of genocide and war crimes committed in Bosnia’s 1990s civil war.
Mladic, once dubbed the Butcher of Bosnia, was sentenced to life behind bars in November 2017 for his role in the Balkans war, including the 1995 Srebrenica massacre — Europe’s worst bloodshed since World War II.
About 100,000 people were killed and 2.2 million others displaced in the 1992-95 war, which erupted as communal rivalries tore Yugoslavia apart after the fall of communism.
Both prosecution and defense have appealed against the verdict, which found 77-year-old Mladic guilty on 10 counts including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder and deportation.
Judges at the UN’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague ordered that the hearings would take place on March 17-18.
In one of its final judgments, the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) acquitted the brazen ex-commander of genocide in certain municipalities, a fact which now forms the bulk of the prosecution’s appeal.
Judges had said “ruthless” Bosnian Serb forces under Mladic’s command carried out “mass executions” and showed “little or no respect for human life or dignity.”
The crimes were “among the most heinous known to humankind,” the judge said when handing down the sentence.
At Srebrenica, Bosnian Serb forces overran UN peacekeepers before slaughtering almost 8,000 Muslim men and boys and dumping their bodies into mass graves.
Mladic was among the top leaders to face international justice over the Balkans wars — along with former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic and ex-Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic.
They were accused of forming a “joint criminal enterprise” to create a Greater Serbia by ridding the territory of Bosnian Muslims and non-Serbs.
Milosevic died in his cell in The Hague in March 2006, suffering a heart attack before his trial had finished.
Karadzic was convicted of genocide in 2016 for the Srebrenica massacre and other atrocities during the war and sentenced to 40 years.
After an appeal, judges increased his sentence to life, saying the initial term had underestimated the “sheer scale and systematic cruelty” of his crimes.

