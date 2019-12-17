You are here

  • Home
  • Guinean Religious Affairs Minister signs KSA Hajj agreement

Guinean Religious Affairs Minister signs KSA Hajj agreement

minister of Hajj and Umrah, Mohammed Saleh Benten, on Sunday received the Minister of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Guinea on Monday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/44m44

Updated 17 December 2019
Arab News

Guinean Religious Affairs Minister signs KSA Hajj agreement

  • Minister of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Guinea visited Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 December 2019
Arab News

MAKKAH: The minister of Hajj and Umrah, Mohammed Saleh Benten, on Sunday received the Minister of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Guinea Ali Banjura at his office in Makkah.

The meeting took place to discuss preparations for the Hajj season, in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdul Fattah Mashat.

Banjura signed arrangements to allow the arrival of pilgrims from Guinea to be organized through agencies participating in the pilgrims services system.

Benten confirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to receive pilgrims from Guinea using the plans and services developed by the state to facilitate the arrival of Muslims from around the world.

Banjura conveyed the greetings of the government and people of Guinea, praising the services provided by the Saudi government and the developments in the Hajj system, including the highly successful e-visas.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Guinea Africa Middle East hajj

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Hajj Ministry widens plans for Egypt, Sudan pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, UAE officials discuss Hajj preparations

OIC calls for combating counterfeit drugs and promoting fair pricing

Updated 17 December 2019
Arab News

OIC calls for combating counterfeit drugs and promoting fair pricing

  • Al-Othaimeen thanked international partners such as WHO, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Updated 17 December 2019
Arab News

JEDDAH: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Othaimeen says that the general secretariat in cooperation with its partners has focused on capacity-building for manufacturers and national regulatory authorities, harmonization of standards, research collaboration and joint development among OIC members states.

He expressed appreciation to the National Agency of Drug and Food Control of Indonesia for hosting the first-ever meeting of heads of medicine regulatory authorities of OIC member states in Jakarta in 2018, encouraging members to support regulation for medicine and vaccine pricing, and combat substandard and falsified medicines.

Addressing the opening session of the seventh Islamic conference of health ministers in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 16, Al-Othaimeen said that the OIC had developed a comprehensive health improvement plan, calling on member states to provide the resources to implement the OIC Strategic Health Program of Action.

He reviewed the progress made since the conference’s previous session in Riyadh in 2017, especially on non-communicable diseases such as cancer and communicable diseases such as polio.

Al-Othaimeen commended the OIC institutions concerned for their efforts in implementing the OIC health program. He also thanked international partners such as WHO, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which have cooperated with the OIC in furthering its health agenda.

The OIC secretary-general briefed member states’ health ministers on the polio-eradication work of the Islamic Advisory Group for Polio Eradication, stressing the need to enlarge the scope of its activity.

Keynote speakers during the opening session were the Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, chair of the previous session; UAE Health Minister Abdul Rahman Al-Owais, chair of the current session; Emirati Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi; and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Topics: OIC Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen drugs

Related

Saudi Arabia
OIC counter-extremist center reaches 54m people on social media

Latest updates

OIC calls for combating counterfeit drugs and promoting fair pricing
Grand jewelry display dazzles at Riyadh Season expo
Qiddiya announces early readiness of new offices complex
Initiative launched to reduce food waste in Saudi Arabia
Turkish opposition sounds warning on Libya deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.