No school, no trains, no Eiffel Tower: France on strike

Protesters shout during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (AP)
A screen announces the closure of the Eiffel Tower, Tuesday Dec.17, 2019 in Paris on the 13th straight day of traffic headaches. (AP)
Updated 17 December 2019
  • Thousands of angry workers snaked through French cities to oppose Macron’s overhaul of the pension system
  • “Monument Closed” read a sign on the glass wall circling the base of the Eiffel Tower
PARIS: Teachers, doctors, Eiffel Tower employees and workers across the French labor force walked off the job Tuesday to resist a higher retirement age and to preserve a welfare system they fear their business-friendly president wants to dismantle.
Lighting red flares and marching beneath a blanket of multi-colored union flags, thousands of angry workers snaked through French cities from Brittany on the Atlantic to the Pyrenees in the south to oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s overhaul of the French pension system.
Commuters and tourists faced a 13th straight day of traffic headaches as train drivers kept up their protest of changes to a system that allows them and other workers under special pension regimes to retire as early as their 50s.
“Monument Closed” read a sign on the glass wall circling the base of the Eiffel Tower, which was shut for the second time since the strike, one of the most protracted French strikes in years, started Dec. 5.
“It’s very frustrating for us, unfortunately,” South African tourist Victor Hellberg said, gazing up at the 19th century landmark. “We had decided to be here for one day and that’s life I suppose.”
Victor Garcia, visiting from Barcelona, said he’s is used to protests in the Spanish city, but admitted not climbing the tower’s steps “is kind of a bummer.”
Parents faced shuttered schools and students had key exams canceled as teachers joined in the strike.
Hospitals requisitioned workers to ensure key services Tuesday, as nurses, doctors and pharmacists went on strike to save a once-vaunted public hospital system that’s struggling after years of cost cuts.
Police in Paris barricaded the presidential Elysee Palace hours ahead of a new protest on Tuesday afternoon, bracing for potential violence by yellow vest activists or other radical demonstrators angry over economic injustice.
Across the French capital, union leaders demanded that Macron drop the retirement reform.
“They should open their eyes,” Philippe Martinez, the head of hard-left union CGT, said at the head of the Paris march.
Nationwide, the number of striking workers Tuesday was up from a similar cross-sector walkout last week., adding pressure to Macron, The president was already on the back foot after the key architect of his pension overhaul resigned Monday over alleged conflicts of interest.
So far, his government is sticking to plans to raise the retirement age to 64, though it made concessions last week by delaying the roll-out of the change and opened the door for new negotiations.
Government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said on BFM television: “The reform remains.…We will not withdraw it.”
Several European countries have raised the retirement age or cut pensions in recent years to keep up with lengthening life expectancy and slowing economic growth. Macron argues that France needs to do the same.
Unions fear people will have to work longer for lower pensions, and polls suggest at least of half of French people still support the strike.
Frustration is building, however. Only two of the 16 lines on the Paris subway ran normally Tuesday, and only a quarter of the high-speed trains that crisscross the country. International lines were also affected.
Unions at the SNCF rail authority want to keep the strike going through the Christmas holidays, and the government is scrambling for solutions.
While patience was running short among Metro riders squeezing into the few subways still functioning around Paris, the strike troubles weren’t enough to scare away some visitors to the City of Light.
Spanish tourist Lydia Marcos, finding the Eiffel Tower unexpectedly closed, shrugged it off and said, “It’s like an excuse to come here another year.”

Philippines to acquire supersonic missiles from India

Updated 38 min 45 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines to acquire supersonic missiles from India

  • BrahMos weapon is fastest in the world and can be launched from submarines, ships or land
MANILA: The Philippines is set to acquire the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile from India, with the deal expected to be signed early next year, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Monday night.

Lorenzana said that the procurement would be made through “government-to-government mode” with the signing of the contract to take place “possibly in the first or second quarter” of 2020.

The Indian-made, medium-range, ramjet supersonic BrahMos cruise missile is considered the fastest in the world and can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land.

Once delivered, the missiles will be the first Philippine weapons to boast much-needed deterrent capabilities. Initially, the Philippines will acquire “two batteries” to jump-start its armed forces’ efforts to build its deterrent capacity in the face of the country’s current territorial challenges.

A missile battery is equivalent to three mobile autonomous launchers with two or three missile tubes each.

According to the BrahMos Aerospace website: “The missile has a flight range of up to 290 km with supersonic speed all through the flight, leading to shorter flight time, consequently ensuring lower dispersion of targets, quicker engagement time and non-interception by any known weapon system in the world.”

“Its cruising altitude could be up to 15 km and terminal altitude is as low as 10 meters. It carries a conventional warhead weighing 200 to 300 kgs,” it said.

Compared to the existing state-of-the-art subsonic cruise missiles, the BrahMos has “3 times more velocity, 2.5 to 3 times more flight range, 3 to 4 times more seeker range, and 9 times more kinetic energy.”

In October, the Philippine Army said that it was interested in acquiring the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. This was after army officials visited the Indian Navy’s “Shivalik”-class guided missile frigate, INS Sahyadri (F-49), to learn more about its missile capabilities, which includes the BrahMos cruise missile.

During the same month, the army also activated its first land-based missile battery system, which is under the supervision of its artillery regiment.

Lorenzana said that aside from the army, the weapons can also be operated by the Philippine Air Force (PAF), which is already using FA-50 fighter jets.

Earlier, the defense chief had said that “there is money” for the procurement of the BrahMos missiles as per the Philippine military’s modernization program.

The acquisition of a land-based missile system is under Horizon 2 of the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program, which is slated for 2018 to 2022 and geared for the acquisition of equipment for external defense with a budget of 300 billion pesos.

