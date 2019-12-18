Jennifer Hudson stuns in Reem Acra at ‘Cats’ premiere

DUBAI: On Monday night, New York’s Lincoln Center hosted the world premiere for “Cats,” the highly-anticipated musical from “Les Misérables” director Tom Hooper.

The film, which is a movie adaptation of one of the longest running shows on Broadway, utilizes CGI technology to transform its A-list cast members into felines, all who were present at Monday night’s premiere.

Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Jason Derulo and Taylor Swift all gathered at the unveiling of Universal’s big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash musical.

For the occasion, Hudson, who plays the role of the glamorous outcast Grizabella, wore a form-fitting black gown with crystal-embellished mesh overlay from Lebanese designer Reem Acra’s Fall 2019 collection.







Jennifer Hudson chose a black Reem Acra gown for the world premiere of "Cats." AFP



Also on the red carpet was superstar singer Taylor Swift, who turned heads wearing a floral, floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown, which featured pockets and a train. She accessorized the $18,000 dress with a pair of satin Chloe heels.