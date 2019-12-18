You are here

  • Home
  • Jennifer Hudson stuns in Reem Acra at ‘Cats’ premiere

Jennifer Hudson stuns in Reem Acra at ‘Cats’ premiere

Jennifer Hudson wears Reem Acra to the world premiere of "Cats" in New York. AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/p46qe

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Jennifer Hudson stuns in Reem Acra at ‘Cats’ premiere

  • New York’s Lincoln Center hosted the world premiere for “Cats” on Monday
  • The A-list cast all gathered for the unveiling of the big-screen adaptation of the musical
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: On Monday night, New York’s Lincoln Center hosted the world premiere for “Cats,” the highly-anticipated musical from “Les Misérables” director Tom Hooper.

The film, which is a movie adaptation of one of the longest running shows on Broadway, utilizes CGI technology to transform its A-list cast members into felines, all who were present at Monday night’s premiere.   

Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Jason Derulo and Taylor Swift all gathered at the unveiling of Universal’s big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash musical.

For the occasion, Hudson, who plays the role of the glamorous outcast Grizabella, wore a form-fitting black gown with crystal-embellished mesh overlay from Lebanese designer Reem Acra’s Fall 2019 collection.




Jennifer Hudson chose a black Reem Acra gown for the world premiere of "Cats." AFP

Also on the red carpet was superstar singer Taylor Swift, who turned heads wearing a floral, floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown, which featured pockets and a train. She accessorized the $18,000 dress with a pair of satin Chloe heels.




Taylor Swift turned heads wearing a floral, floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown. AFP

 

Topics: Jennifer Hudson Reem Acra

What We Are Reading Today: New Faces, New Voices

Updated 18 December 2019
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: New Faces, New Voices

  • New Faces, New Voices paints a complex portrait of this diverse and growing population
Updated 18 December 2019
Arab News

AUTHORS: Marisa Abrajano and R. Michael Alvarez

Making up 14.2 percent of the American population, Hispanics are now the largest minority group in the US. Clearly, securing the Hispanic vote is more important to political parties than ever before. 

Yet, despite the current size of the Hispanic population, is there a clear Hispanic politics? Who are Hispanic voters? What are their political preferences and attitudes, and why? The first comprehensive study of Hispanic voters in the US, New Faces, New Voices paints a complex portrait of this diverse and growing population.

Examining race, politics, and comparative political behavior, Marisa Abrajano and R. Michael Alvarez counter the preconceived notion of Hispanic voters as one homogenous group. The authors discuss the concept of Hispanic political identity, taking into account the ethnic, generational, and linguistic distinctions within the Hispanic population. 

Also, the authors look at Hispanic opinions on social and economic issues, factoring in whether these attitudes are affected by generational status and ethnicity.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

Lifestyle
Jabbour Douaihy’s ‘June Rain’ depicts the aftermath of a tragedy
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: The Political Poetess by Tricia Lootens

Latest updates

Jennifer Hudson stuns in Reem Acra at ‘Cats’ premiere
Tokyo court awards damages to female journalist in rape case
Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ re-arrested after early release
Former Bolivian leader Morales moves to Argentina
Bakeries bountiful in birthplace of Sudan’s bread uprising

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.