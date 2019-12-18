You are here

  • Home
  • Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger

The 50-50 merger birth to a group with revenues of nearly €170 billion and producing 8.7 million cars a year — just behind Toyota, Volkswagen and the Renault-Nissan alliance. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gw9rx

Updated 40 sec ago
AP

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger

  • New group will be led by PSA’s cost-cutting CEO Carlo Tavares, with Fiat Chrysler’s chairman John Elkann as chairman
  • The companies said the merger would create €3.7 billion in annual savings
Updated 40 sec ago
AP

MILAN: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot announced Wednesday that their boards signed a binding deal to merge the two automakers, creating the world’s fourth-largest auto company.
In a joint statement, the companies said the new group will be led by PSA’s cost-cutting CEO Carlo Tavares, with Fiat Chrysler’s chairman John Elkann as chairman of the merged company.
No name for the new company has been decided, executives said in a conference call. Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley will stay on, but it was not announced in what capacity.
The 50-50 merger – unveiled in October – gives birth to a group with revenues of nearly €170 billion and producing 8.7 million cars a year — just behind Toyota, Volkswagen and the Renault-Nissan alliance.
The companies said the merger would create €3.7 billion in annual savings, which will be invested in “the new era of sustainable mobility” and to meet strict new emissions regulations around the globe.
No plants will be closed under the deal, the companies said. The savings will be achieved by sharing investments in vehicle platforms, engines and new technology, while leverage scale on purchasing.

Topics: Fiat Chrysler Peugeot merger

Related

Business & Economy
Fiat Chrysler, PSA Peugeot boards approve merger
Business & Economy
Renault and Fiat shares skid after $35bln merger deal collapses

Google settles $327m tax bill in Australia

Updated 8 min 22 sec ago
AP

Google settles $327m tax bill in Australia

  • The payment covered taxes owed for 2008-2018
  • A crackdown would be extended until 2023 to ensure multinational digital players continue to pay taxes on sales revenue from Australian customers
Updated 8 min 22 sec ago
AP

SYDNEY: Google agreed to pay Australian tax authorities Aus$482 million ($327 million) to settle a long-running dispute over the tech giant’s multibillion-dollar business in the country, officials announced Wednesday.
The Australian Tax Office (ATO) said the payment covered taxes owed for 2008-2018, and brought to Aus$1.25 billion the amount recovered from global e-commerce titans including Microsoft, Apple and Facebook.
“This settlement is another great outcome for the Australian tax system,” said Deputy Commissioner Mark Konza, who has spearheaded the ATO’s Tax Avoidance Taskforce.
“It adds to the significant success of the ATO in positively changing the behavior of digital taxpayers and significantly increasing the tax they pay in Australia,” he added.
The ATO launched its crackdown on multinational companies’ accounting practices in 2016 with the adoption of an anti-tax avoidance law and the launch of the taskforce.
Konza said on Wednesday that the ATO’s operation would be extended until 2023 to ensure multinational digital players continue to pay taxes on sales revenue from Australian customers.

Topics: Google Australia

Related

Lifestyle
Top Google searches in Saudi Arabia in 2019
Lifestyle
Rami Malek, ‘Aladdin’ among trending searches on Google in 2019

Latest updates

Turkey warns of ‘escalation’ if US ends Cyprus arms embargo
Google settles $327m tax bill in Australia
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger
India’s Supreme Court delays hearing citizenship law pleas
Jennifer Hudson stuns in Reem Acra at ‘Cats’ premiere

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.