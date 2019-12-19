You are here

Iranian regime has transformed country into rogue state: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the Iranian regime has transformed the country into a "rogue state" over several decades of its governance. (AP)
Updated 19 December 2019
Arab News

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the Iranian regime has transformed the country into a "rogue state" over several decades of its governance.

In an address in Washington, Pompeo also urged Iranian officials to act as a "natural country" and to open the door of progress for the Iranian people.

He also confirmed the US's stance of standing with the Iranian people and its support for their demands being met.

Pompeo said: "The system is draining the money of the Iranian people to be spent in Syria and Yemen," in a reference to Iranian influence in the Middle East.

More to follow...

Libya’s Haftar threatens to target Turkish troops entering country

Updated 19 December 2019
Arab News

Libya’s Haftar threatens to target Turkish troops entering country

Updated 19 December 2019
Arab News

TRIPOLI: Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar has warned that his army would target any Turkish forces entering Libya.

His threat came after Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA), based in the capital Tripoli, approved the implementation of a military deal with Turkey, paving the way for a bigger role for Ankara in the conflict-hit country.

Eight months ago, Haftar, who controls much of the country’s east, launched an offensive to try and wrest Tripoli from the GNA. He said any Turkish troops setting foot on Libyan territory would be considered “hostile” forces.

A GNA statement said its Cabinet had “unanimously approved the implementation of the memorandum of understanding on security and military cooperation between the GNA and the Turkish government signed on Nov. 27.”

Brig. Khaled Al-Mahjoub, director of moral guidance in Haftar’s Libyan National Army, said in statement to Al Arabiya, that it was unlikely Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would send troops to Libya, “because this violates UN Security Council resolutions.”

He added that the decision of GNA head, Fayez Sarraj, to activate the military cooperation agreement with Turkey was only “aimed at boosting his militia’s morale.”

The GNA, which met in the presence of military officials, gave no further details about the terms of the agreement or the assistance Ankara could provide to pro-GNA forces facing an offensive by Haftar.

Libya has been riven by turmoil and division since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator and former leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

The country has since been split between rival administrations in the east and the west vying for power.

Erdogan said on Dec. 10 that Ankara was ready to send troops to Libya to support the GNA after the deal agreed on Nov. 27 in Istanbul with Sarraj.

“If Libya makes such a request from us, we can send our personnel there, especially after striking the military security agreement,” he said.

According to the UN, Turkey has already supplied military equipment to forces loyal to the GNA, including tanks and drones.

