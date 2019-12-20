You are here

  • Home
  • Regional pop-culture highlights from a poetic take on Lebanon’s protests

Regional pop-culture highlights from a poetic take on Lebanon’s protests

The Palestinian poet and filmmaker Hind Shoufani shot a short film on Lebanon’s ongoing protests. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n6b78

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Regional pop-culture highlights from a poetic take on Lebanon’s protests

  • Regional pop-culture highlights, from a poetic take on Lebanon’s protests to a celebration of multiculturalism
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Hind Shoufani

“We Take Back Mountains”

The Palestinian poet and filmmaker says she didn’t actually plan on making the short film she recently released on Lebanon’s ongoing protests. She was actually in Beirut to visit friends, but as the impact of the uprising became clearer, she says, “The film wanted to make itself. I say that somewhat in whimsy, but there is truth in the urgency with which the situation on the ground insisted on being documented, conversed with in poetry, and shared with the wider community.”

The result is an atmospheric short film of scenes from the Lebanese capital’s streets, “manically filmed” over a few days. “Mostly, the energy of the beautiful protestors in Lebanon was infectious, and so wonderful to experience. I felt so proud and happy to reclaim the empty abandoned streets of downtown Beirut, suddenly alive and thriving with thousands of voices. I have witnessed that area change and develop (for the worse) since the mid Nineties and it was a pleasure to stand in solidarity with tens of thousands of people, insisting the city was theirs,” Shoufani says. “I have been waiting a lifetime for the Lebanese people to rise up against the criminal institutions and political parties that subjugate them. This is a historic moment, and one of the most beautiful expressions of looking for a life of dignity I have ever seen. It is hard to encapsulate decades of frustration, a desire for a humane and secular uprising, and the urgent feeling of love we felt on those streets, roaming with our camera. I am humbled and have learnt so much from the astounding bravery of so many young Lebanese people, still resisting on the streets today. I hope the film can be a small homage to that.”

The film is overdubbed with one of Shoufani’s own poems. “I wanted to make sure the film transcended the documentary genre and I didn’t want to use too much music over an assembly of shots — I wanted to give the sound on the streets some room to exist as well,” she explains. “So, a poem needed to be written, because I also felt that as a woman who has loved and lost so much in Lebanon, I needed to speak to the crowds demanding their rights, and to the politicians robbing the place blind.   

“Some people educate others on economics, some lead court cases to bring about justice, some clean up the streets from the debris of a revolution, some sing, some dance, and some organize lectures,” she continues. “I make films and write poems, and I hope there is a place for that in an ongoing uprising for dignity and human rights.”

Vandalye

‘The Ride’

The UAE-based trio released a chaotic video for their latest track, in which the three members — frontman Scott Attew and twins Thomas and Lucas McCone — are subjected to increasingly vicious abuse by a mysterious bunch of gangsters in a warehouse, from a few face slaps to having their heads shaved to being bombarded by paintball pellets. It’s a striking visual accompaniment to this uptempo but melancholic track.

Jihane Bougrine

‘Farha’

The Moroccan singer just dropped her first single for Universal Music ahead of her album release next year. “Farha,” according to a press release, is built around rhythms with hints of Latin, jazz and pop, and “expresses the artist’s understanding of happiness in all its different forms — an ode to joy, but also a reminder that happiness is around the corner each time we forget to smile.” The video was filmed in a traditional house in Bougrine’s hometown of Rabat.

Carl & The Reda Mafia

‘What About You’

This Dubai-based funk-rock outfit consists of four members from four different continents, and this new single “represents the band members’ daily lives and how we take things for granted,” according to a press release. If you haven’t heard the group before, then this is a good starting point — a funky uptempo track with a message: “hope for a better future, better decisions and better lifestyles.”

Topics: Lebanon Regional pop-culture

Roundup: Influencers, models spotted among stars at MDL Beats in Riyadh

Imaan Hammam flocked to the Saudi capital to attend MDL Beast. (AFP)
Updated 23 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Roundup: Influencers, models spotted among stars at MDL Beats in Riyadh

  • From Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam to the Lebanese bloggers Nathalie Fanj and Karen Wazen, the event was a honeypot for online marketeers
Updated 23 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI:Social media influencers flocked to the Saudi capital on Thursday for 10 hours of non-stop electronic music from some of the best musicians and DJs in the world, as the three-day MDL Beast music festival kicked off.

From Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam to the Lebanese bloggers Nathalie Fanj and Karen Wazen, the event was a honeypot for online marketeers.

They all took to Instagram to share snaps from the event and pictures they took with celebrities such as Swedish model Elsa Hosk, Egyptian actress Salma Abu Deif and the American fashion influencer and reality television personality Olivia Culpo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

the only way is up!!! @tiesto thank you @mdlbeast

A post shared by Martin Garrix (@martingarrix) on

Wazen posted a video with Culpo showing off their knee-high boots by the Lebanese footwear designer and her sister, Andrea Wazen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Find me here @mdlbeast

A post shared by Nathalie Fanj ناتالي فنج (@nathaliefanj) on

The event, which took place at a massive outdoor venue in Banban, Riyadh and featured five stages, saw some of the biggest names in electronic dance music including Dutch disk jockeys Tiesto and Martin Garrix, South African DJ Black Coffee, Italian electronic musician Marco Carola, US rapper Rick Ross and American DJ Swizz Beatz, who all performed last night.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanks @mdlbeast Loved the energetic crowd!

A post shared by Tiësto (@tiesto) on

Alongside the international stars, many well-known Saudi and regional artists performed on The Big Beast stage. Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki and Saudi performer Rabeh Saqer, in particular, drew massive crowds on the opening day of the festival.
Born in Saudi Arabia and having grown up in Dubai, Simi and Haze Khadra, known around the world by their moniker SimiHaze, also took to the stage on Thursday.

Topics: MDL Beats Nathalie Fanj Karen Wazen Salma Abu Deif Elsa Hosk Olivia Culpo Saudi Arabia Imaan Hammam

Latest updates

Regional pop-culture highlights from a poetic take on Lebanon’s protests
Roundup: Influencers, models spotted among stars at MDL Beats in Riyadh
Amid citizenship law outcry, Indian authorities ban protest
‘6 Underground’: A dumb, thrilling adrenaline rush
Highlights from Ithra’s ‘Mara’ina’ exhibition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.