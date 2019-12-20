You are here

Japan’s consumer inflation climbs as shoppers foot bill for labor, tax hikes

Increases in the cost of everyday items such as sushi and ice cream pushed up Japan’s core consumer price index. (Reuters)
Updated 20 December 2019
Reuters

  • Tokyo central bank maintains steady monetary policy as looks to support prices amid signs of slowing economy
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s annual core consumer inflation ticked up in November and a key price gauge hit a more than three-year high, suggesting that firms are gradually passing on rising labor and tax hike costs to shoppers.

All the same, inflation remained distant from the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent target, underscoring the challenge the central bank faces in propping up prices as the economy shows sign of slowing.

The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.5 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, matching a median market forecast and accelerating from a 0.4 percent gain in October.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which strips away the effect of both volatile fresh food and energy costs, was up 0.8 percent in November, the fastest year-on-year increase since April 2016.

The rise in the core-core CPI, closely watched by the Bank of Japan as a key measurement on the broad inflation trend, reflects price hikes for a wide range of goods and services, a government official told reporters on the data.

Shoppers paid 5 percent more for sushi in November than a year ago and 8 percent more for a cup of ice cream. They spent 36 percent more for electric vacuum machines as high-end models sold well, the official said.

Analysts, however, doubt whether the rise will have legs given signs of slowdown in the economy.

“The rise in inflation, excluding fresh food and energy, is a positive sign for the Bank of Japan and will allow them to claim with more confidence that momentum toward their 2 percent price target is maintained,” said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics.

“However, we expect underlying inflation to moderate to around 0.4 percent as the unemployment rate climbs and capacity utilization falls.”

The central bank kept monetary policy steady on Thursday on the view that solid domestic demand will make up for weak exports, which have been hit by the US-China trade war.

But many analysts expect Japan’s economy, which expanded an annualized 1.8 percent in the third quarter, to have contracted in the current quarter as a sales tax hike in October cools consumption.

Households cut spending for the first time in a year in October, even as wages crept up reflecting a tight job market.

Factory output suffered its largest fall in two years in October and big manufacturers’ business sentiment sank to a near seven-year low in the fourth quarter, underlining the fragile state of Japan’s recovery.

Left with little ammunition to fire up inflation, the Bank of Japan is seen keeping policy steady for the time being unless a severe shock hits the economy — including at its rate review next month.

Haruhiko Kuroda, the bank governor, has said that it will take into account the expected boost to growth from the government’s spending package when it conducts a quarterly review of its growth and price projections at the January rate review.

Topics: Japan Inflation Japan economy

Shell writes down up to $2.3bn on weaker economic outlook

Updated 21 December 2019
Reuters

  • Energy giant becomes the latest to do so over low long-term gas prices, following Chevron, BP, Equinor and Repsol
Reuters

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday it expected to write down up to $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter, the latest major energy company forced to shrink estimates for sector values due to a weaker economic outlook.

In a trading update ahead of full year results, Shell also lowered its oil products sales forecast, pointing to the first annual slowdown in sales since at least 2014, while maintaining spending on the lower end of forecasts.

The Anglo-Dutch company warned in October that trade tensions between the US and China, the world’s two largest energy consumers, could hurt demand and take a toll on its performance.

Shell said it expected to take post-tax impairment charges in a range between $1.7 billion and $2.3 billion for the quarter “based on the macro outlook.” It did not say which assets the impairments related to.

Since October, rivals Chevron, BP, Equinor and Spain’s Repsol all wrote down a total of around $20 billion, primarily in US shale gas assets, due to lower long-term gas prices.

The impairment will likely increase Shell’s debt ratio, or gearing, which the company has struggled to meaningfully reduce in recent years.

“This reduction in guidance and impairment appears to show that management underestimated how much weaker oil prices would be in the latter part of this year, as well as underestimating future demand for oil, along with its by-products,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Shell, which had beaten third-quarter profit expectations on strong oil and gas trading, also warned that higher taxes would hit its earnings by about $500 million to $600 million in the fourth quarter.

The company said it expected additional oil well write-offs in the range of $100 million to $200 million in the period, while 2019 capital expenditure was expected to be at the lower end of its guidance range of $24 billion to $29 billion.

Shell gave guidance for oil product sales of 6.5 million to 7 million barrels per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter, compared with its earlier estimate of 6.65 million bpd to 7.05 million bpd. That would mark the first decline in sales since at least 2014.

Chemical sales were expected to reach 3.4 million to 3.6 million tons, marking a sharp slowdown in 2019 compared to the previous five years.

Production of oil and gas is expected to be higher from the third quarter, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes are in line with previous forecasts at between 8.8 million and 9.4 million tons.

Shell reports fourth quarter results on Jan. 30.

Topics: Royal Dutch Shell US Shale

