Scar of Bethlehem: Banksy unveils dark nativity in Israeli-occupied West Bank

The ‘Scar of Bethlehem’ is installed at Banksy’s Walled-Off Hotel, where all rooms overlook a concrete section of the barrier built by Israel to cut off the occupied West Bank from Israeli territory. (AFP)
AFP

  • The work is installed at Banksy’s Walled-Off Hotel, where all rooms overlook a concrete section of the barrier built by Israel
  • Israel began building the separation barrier in 2002 during the Palestinian uprising
AFP

BETHLEHEM, Palestinian Territories: A manger scene juxtaposed against concrete blocks seemingly pierced by a mortar shell: with Christmas looming, the latest Bethlehem offering by secretive artist Banksy appeared Saturday in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Dubbed the “Scar of Bethlehem,” the baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph are backlit through damaged concrete, chiseled pockmarks exploding out from a gaping hole in four directions to approximate the Christmas Star.
The work is installed at Banksy’s Walled-Off Hotel, where all rooms overlook a concrete section of the barrier built by Israel to cut off the occupied West Bank from Israeli territory.
“Love” and “peace” are respectively graffiti tagged in English and French on the artistic installation’s concrete blocks, while three large wrapped presents are at the forefront of the scene.
“It is a nativity,” the hotel’s manager Wissam Salsaa said after the piece was installed. “Banksy has his own contribution to Christmas.”
“It is a great way to bring up the story of Bethlehem, the Christmas story, in a different way — to make people think more” of how Palestinians live in Bethlehem.
Salsaa calls the Israeli wall a “scar” that should induce “shame in anyone who supported” its construction.
Israel began building the separation barrier — in parts concrete, with other stretches consisting of fencing — in 2002 during the Palestinian uprising, or intifada.
Built mostly inside the West Bank, Israel says it is necessary to prevent attacks, but Palestinians label it an apartheid wall, separating them from Jerusalem.
Traditional Bethlehem Christmas festivities will take place next week at the church built on the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born.
The manger scene and hotel — an establishment opened two years ago — are far from Banksy’s only West Bank imprint.
In 2007, he painted a number of artworks in Bethlehem, including a young girl frisking an Israeli soldier pinned up against a wall.
In 2005, he sprayed nine stenciled images at different locations along the eight-meter-high (27-foot) separation barrier.
They included a ladder on the wall, a little girl carried away by balloons and a window opening onto a peaceful mountain landscape.
Palestinian graffiti artists, too, have made the separation wall a place of political and artistic expression.
Like elsewhere in the world, Banksy’s works in the occupied territory have become tourist attractions — in part due to him often ghosting in to create his works in the dead of night.
The identity of the world’s best-known graffiti artist remains a mystery and he was not present during the revealing of his latest work.
“Banksy is trying to be a voice for those that cannot speak,” Salsaa said.
He “is creating a new model of resistance through art.”
Banksy rose to prominence after his subversive artworks started to appear in public spaces in the United Kingdom in the early 2000s, and he has long worked on themes of violence and conflict.

Australian boy drives brother’s truck to flee fires

Reuters

  • ‘It was great he had the driving skills to get out of there’
  • The fires have killed six people, destroyed more than 680 homes and burned nearly 1.2 million hectares of bushland
Reuters

SYDNEY: A 12-year boy in Australia and his dog have escaped a fire that was lapping his family’s farm house by grabbing the keys to his brother’s pick-up truck and driving to safety.
Lucas Sturrock was home alone on Sunday after his father and brother had gone out to fight a fire in Mogumber, 128km northwest of Perth, Western Australia, when the blaze approached his house.
Realizing the fire was approaching too fast to escape to the rendezvous point designated by his father, Sturrock grabbed the family dog and headed off in his older brother’s pick-up truck, police said.
Emergency workers found Sturrock and the dog in the truck at the side of a road, unharmed.
“It was great he had the driving skills to get out of there,” Police Sergeant Michael Daley told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. (ABC).
“It is fantastic we found him and got him out of danger.”
Ivan Sturrock, Lucas’ father, said his son had learnt to drive when he was seven.
“We taught him to drive since he was about seven just in case things like this do happen and I was quite proud of him, he did exactly what we told him to do,” Ivan Sturrock told the ABC.
Lucas Sturrock is one of thousands of Australians that have been forced to flee their homes amid a devastating national bushfire crisis that has seen authorities struggle to contain hundreds of blazes.
The fires have killed six people, destroyed more than 680 homes and burned nearly 1.2 million hectares of bushland, and conditions are expected to deteriorate this week.

