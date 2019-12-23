You are here

  • Home
  • Car bomb kills 8 in Turkey-controlled Syria town: ministry

Car bomb kills 8 in Turkey-controlled Syria town: ministry

A drone picture taken on December 23, 2019 shows empty streets and damaged buildings in the town of Maaret Al-Numan in the northwestern Idlib province. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/msdwg

Updated 23 December 2019
AFP

Car bomb kills 8 in Turkey-controlled Syria town: ministry

  • The bomb-laden car exploded in the village of Suluk about 20 kilometers
Updated 23 December 2019
AFP

ISTANBUL: A car bomb killed eight civilians including a woman and a child in a Turkish-held border town in northern Syria on Monday, the defense ministry said.
The bomb-laden car exploded in the village of Suluk about 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad, the ministry said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said the attack left five dead.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.
But the Turkish defense ministry put the blame on the Kurdish forces who controlled the town before Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies seized it during a military offensive in October.
Turkish forces and their proxies — former Syrian rebels hired as a ground force by Ankara — launched the deadly offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria on October 9.
The Turkish push was aimed at seizing a strip of land roughly 30 kilometers deep along the 440-kilometer border between the two countries.
The offensive saw Ankara’s fighters seize a strip of land roughly 120 kilometers long and 30 kilometers deep on the Syrian side of the border.
Ankara says it wants to establish a “safe zone” there in which to resettle some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees it hosts on its soil.

Topics: Syria Turkey

Libya war leaves thousands homeless in Tripoli

Updated 25 December 2019
AFP

Libya war leaves thousands homeless in Tripoli

  • In central Tripoli, grey skeletons of a highrise construction site now host more than 170 families
  • In the face of government inaction, civic-minded Tripoli residents have responded to heartfelt pleas online and stepped in to help
Updated 25 December 2019
AFP

TRIPOLI: Layla Mohammed barely had time to gather her children’s belongings before fleeing their southern Tripoli home when shelling targeted the Libyan capital’s outskirts earlier this year.
For months she moved her family between apartments as soaring rents in the crowded city exhausted her savings, eventually leaving them squatting in an unfinished building alongside dozens of other families.
More than 140,000 Libyans like Mohammed have fled their homes since April, when forces loyal to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an assault on Tripoli, seat of the UN-recognized government.
In central Tripoli, the grey skeletons of a highrise construction site — abandoned since 2008 due to a property dispute — now host more than 170 families.
For some, the high rises in Tarik Al-Sekka were “a gift from heaven,” since the alternative was living in the street.
But “we live like animals — without running water, electricity, or even sewage,” said Mohammed, a mother of seven.
Her youngest son is sick with a chronic respiratory illness. “The dust will kill him,” Mohammed despaired.
“All we want is to live in dignity,” she said.
Neighbour Samira crowds her four children into a single room in a nearby building, preferring the greater warmth it affords over any sense of privacy.
She feels safe in the eight square meter room, which thanks to a benefactor has a door and a window. “Even if it’s not ideal, at least it’s free,” she said.
Initially, Samira was determined to stay in her southern Tripoli home, even as combat crept closer over the months.
But when a rocket fell near her house the terror became too much and she fled, she said.
The buildings sheltering Samira and Mohammed are just meters from the seat of the Government of National Accord (GNA).
But authorities have done little to help.
Mayssoun Al-Diab is in charge of displacement issues for the GNA’s crisis committee but admits “the government has offered them nothing, not even moral support.”
According to her, the government was unable to find shelter for all the displaced, leaving many at the mercy of avaricious lenders.
Her committee requisitioned schools, public buildings and hotels to house the displaced, but faced with an ever-growing influx as the battle dragged on, more and more families found themselves homeless.
When term time resumed, the situation got worse. After living for months in one Tripoli school, Khairi Al-Doukali said his family was “evicted alongside dozens of other families” to allow classes to restart.
Eventually, the Doukali family also ended up on the Tarik Al-Sekka building site.
In the face of government inaction, civic-minded Tripoli residents have responded to heartfelt pleas online and stepped in to help.
Every day people give food, clothing and blankets, according to Salem el-Chatti, a member of a neighborhood support group.
“We try to distribute donated items in a fair manner,” he said.
A man named Abdel-Atti arrives to donate a mattress and blankets.
“I pass by these buildings every day,” he said.
“It breaks my heart that my kids are fed and sleep warm inside while our brothers are experiencing this tragedy.”

Topics: Libya

Related

Middle-East
Turkish parliament readying bill to allow sending troops to Libya
World
Greece pushes back at Turkey over energy race, Libya: analysts

Latest updates

Hong Kong clashes resume in shopping centers, streets
Libya war leaves thousands homeless in Tripoli
Islamic rights body denounces Indian citizenship bill
Pope Francis kicks off Christmas celebrations with midnight Mass
Saudi Arabia vows to fight graft to ensure growth

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.